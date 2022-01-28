Mother of slain Army veteran feels 'tormented' as liberal bail reform allows accused killer to walk free

Madeline Brame’s son, Hason Correa, was stabbed to death in Harlem in 2018. Brame is now calling out New York City's liberal bail reform policies that have allowed one of her son’s accused killers to walk free.

"It’s an insult. It’s an atrocity. It’s a disgrace," Brame told "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro.

"I can’t wrap my head around how this is even possible."

Brame said she feels tormented by the thought of any of her son’s killers being free. Correa, 35, was a U.S. Army veteran who had served in Afghanistan in 2011.

Police said the retired sergeant's attackers were two brothers, their sister, and a fourth man. The men remain behind bars, but the woman, Mary Saunders, was granted bail.

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she stands behind bail reform and has yet to see evidence of bail reform contributing to rising crime rates.

Manhattan’s DA Alvin Bragg announced a plan to cap prison sentences to no more than 20 years, except in "exceptional circumstances."

Brame, however, said the liberal policies are not helping her community as liberal politicians promise. She instead called them "a runaway train crashing straight into the Black and brown community, leaving a path of dead bodies and victims in its wake."

She said there is no justice in limiting a murder conviction to 20 years in prison.

"We were looking for life sentences for all four of these people," she said of the suspects involved in her son’s murder. "Now, all of a sudden, in the blink of an eye we’re capping it at 20 years."

"Hason is dead forever. These people need to be in prison forever."

Brame called for more attention to be brought to lower-level offenses like assault that may eventually lead to more serious crimes, a strategy known as broken windows policing.

Brame said her son prided himself on his career.

"He was a doting father, loving husband, a great son and a friend to many," she said.

"Hason was an amazing young man, and we all loved him tremendously."