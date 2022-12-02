Mother frets her own daughter is 'bad for the earth' in Washington Post analysis piece

A Washington Post analysis piece promoted climate guilt over having children, telling the story of one mother who "couldn’t shake the feeling that, by giving birth, she might be doing something bad for the earth."

Meera Sanghani-Jorgensen, a mother of one 13-year-old daughter, claimed she "felt weighed down by the consumption of her children before they were even born" in a story headlined, "Should you not have kids because of climate change? It’s complicated."

The article also recounted Sanghani-Jorgensen’s carbon arithmetic on the cost of her daughter’s birth. "She thought about the diapers, the party favors, the toys, and the billions of tons of carbon emissions warming the planet every year."

As a result, she and her husband "decided that having a child — a single child — could fulfill their desires without putting undue burden on an overheating world."

But Sanghani-Jorgensen, as the Post said, "is not alone" in accepting that narrative on climate change. A generation of people living in the U.S. and other rich countries have become increasingly "preoccupied with how having children may worsen the world’s rapid warming," the piece declared.

Multiple media outlets have also encouraged hopeful parents to rethink having children with headlines like this one from NBC News: "Science proves kids are bad for the earth." Or as The New York Times asked in 2021: "To Breed or Not to Breed?"

But instead of recounting the benefits of children, the piece portrayed children as a "small carbon bomb waiting to go off," adding that there are "no doubt, environmental consequences of having children."

The article also argued that "having one fewer child" is a serious question to consider, especially since "climate change needs to be addressed within the next few decades."

The question of having children or not became a moral one: "Should you still have kids if they will grow up with smoke-filled summers and steadily rising sea-levels? Should you have kids if the developed, Western world will suffer minimal losses but developing countries will suffer hugely?"



Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of the most prominent environmentalists in the world, has repeatedly rejected population control measures and advocated for people to have more children. Back in May, Musk tweeted that the "USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years."