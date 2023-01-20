Mother raises eyebrows with stunning NYT op-ed praising China for helping raise her kids: 'This scares me'

An American mother is taking harsh criticism after her New York Times op-ed applauding China as "kid-friendly," after she raised her children there. The "Outnumbered" panelists sounded off Friday, saying Heather Kaye is confusing the authoritarian regime for parental discipline.

Kaye praised the regime for its role in "co-parenting" her children after she moved to Shanghai in 2006.

"Raising kids in China was a plus in other ways, such as the heavy censorship which results in a kid-friendly internet and national limits on how many hours young people can spend playing online video games," she wrote.

FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis hit back at Kaye’s claims and said it sounds more like Kaye can’t control her children.

"She can't set the rules in her house, and have them do the right thing. And so she's asking the government to do that for her," DeAngelis told panelists Friday.

"Many parents in this country would disagree."

Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg agreed, suggesting Kaye simply doesn’t want to make difficult decisions and enforce rules with her own children and, instead, relied on the Chinese Communist Party.

"I don’t get these parents who are, like, craving authoritarianism," he said.

Brenberg called on parents to take back their families and not rely on the government for the health and upbringing of their children.

He explained that parents are beginning to feel "boxed out" by the education system in America and questioned why someone would want more distance between themselves and their children.

"It scares me because I believe she's not the only one in this country who has that kind of desire for somebody to control what she's doing as a parent," he said.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compango added that Kaye may, in fact, be looking for someone to enforce discipline rather than outright authoritarianism and called on Kaye to work on it herself.

Brenberg noted that Kaye has actually confused the concepts.

"She's confused discipline, what she can do as a parent with authoritarianism, which only a government can do," he explained. "And that comes with a lot of other things that none of us should want."