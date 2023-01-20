Chinese Communist Party sweeps nation's internet for 'bad culture,' including 'vulgar' images of women

The Chinese Communist Party is launching a round of digital clean-ups this month for online content in the country.

The government will begin to clear from the internet "vulgar" material that promotes "bad culture" ahead of the Lunar New Year.

According to the Chinese government, the crackdowns are intended to "curtail the spread of bad culture, protect the rights and benefits of online users, clean up the online ecology, and create a positive, civilized and healthy climate in public opinion."

CCP officials are targeting the "indecent" appearance of sexualized women, both on their own and as models for products or locations.

Images of women who are too scantily dressed, too suggestively posed or overly sexualized will be removed from websites accessible inside China.

The initiative is also cracking down on the rising genre of videos recorded by ex-convicts, in which former criminals discuss their lives behind bars.

The CCP's ongoing digital clean-up efforts are nothing new. The Chinese government has overseen a number of campaigns aimed at combating perceived indecency online, as well as suppressing political speech critical of the regime.