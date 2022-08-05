Mom of California murder victim blasts Soros-backed prosecutors: ‘Helping criminals’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California mother whose son was murdered snapped back at George Soros for defending liberal district attorneys, claiming that he is "helping criminals."

"I do not believe that these district attorneys are acting like district attorneys. They're more like undercover public defenders. They are helping the criminals being released instead of helping my son's case," Imelda Hernandez told "America Reports."

Hernandez once voted for Soros-backed district attorney George Gascon, but now says he must be booted from office after her son, Christian David Silva, was shot and killed in February 2020. Hernandez said that she did not live in Los Angeles County at the time her son was murdered.

"So many times it's not just a citizen that lives in the county alone. It's other counties and parents from out of state that are being affected by his policies," she told Sandra Smith.

Hernandez reacted to liberal mega-donor Soros pledging that he has "no intention" of slowing down his donations to progressive district attorneys and dismissed the notion their policies were to blame for crime spikes nationwide.

"Some politicians and pundits have tried to blame recent spikes in crime on the policies of reform-minded prosecutors," Soros wrote in an op-ed published Sunday in the Wall Street Journal. "The research I’ve seen says otherwise. The most rigorous academic study, analyzing data across 35 jurisdictions, shows no connection between the election of reform-minded prosecutors and local crime rates."

Soros attempted to make the case that policies implemented by prosecutors he has donated millions of dollars to, including New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, have been "popular" and "effective."

In May, Hernandez joined two other mothers who lost their children to violent crime in pushing to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.

The mothers claim that Gascon does not care about victims.

The recall campaign's organizers have said Gascon's policies are "soft on crime," and that he should be ousted to "keep communities safe." The campaign announced last week that it had gathered 350,000 signatures. Nearly 567,000 are needed by the July 6 deadline.

Hernandez told Fox News she participated in two virtual meetings with Gascon, but said he "just reads from a prompter."

This is the second recall attempt Gascon has faced since he took office in December 2020. The 2021 attempt didn't gather enough signatures by the filing deadline to go to a vote.

Hernandez, who worked on the first recall attempt, has since moved to Orange County, where she's helping with District Attorney Todd Spitzer's reelection campaign . Spitzer's campaign slogan is #NoLAinOC.

Hernandez said that other families' cases are going through the court system for two to five years with no help from the prosecutor's office.

"But yet the district attorney's office, especially George Gascon, is calling families of murderers to let them know and sympathize that they're trying to do whatever they can to re-sentence them or to remove any gun or gang allegations from their case. Leaving us out," she said.