Mom of 8 says inflation makes her spend more on groceries than mortgage: When are rising prices going to stop?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans mother of eight Megan Naquin explained the impact inflation is having on her family Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

MEGAN NAQUIN: We go shopping multiple times a week. Within the last year, it's definitely gone up, with our monthly budget, a few hundred dollars.

…

I’m sure [President Biden] doesn’t have to worry about putting food on the table. When is it going to stop? When are the rising prices going to stop? Not just the grocery prices, but the energy prices? Our light bill has almost doubled in the past few months.

3 WAYS BIDEN MADE INFLATION WORSE

It wasn’t just a slow progression. One month it was regular, the next month it was almost $200 more. How are the people down here supposed to afford this? You know?

…

Thank goodness gas prices have come down just recently… We’re just regular people here. You know, how are we going to afford all that?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: