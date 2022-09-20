Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Mom of 8 says inflation makes her spend more on groceries than mortgage: When are rising prices going to stop?

Megan Naquin says she noticed a big difference in her grocery bills due to inflation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Mom impacted by inflation: How are people supposed to afford groceries? Video

Mom impacted by inflation: How are people supposed to afford groceries?

Megan Naquin joined 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the impact a 40-year-high inflation rate is having on her family. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans mother of eight Megan Naquin explained the impact inflation is having on her family Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." 

MEGAN NAQUIN: We go shopping multiple times a week. Within the last year, it's definitely gone up, with our monthly budget, a few hundred dollars.

I’m sure [President Biden] doesn’t have to worry about putting food on the table. When is it going to stop? When are the rising prices going to stop? Not just the grocery prices, but the energy prices? Our light bill has almost doubled in the past few months. 

3 WAYS BIDEN MADE INFLATION WORSE

It wasn’t just a slow progression. One month it was regular, the next month it was almost $200 more. How are the people down here supposed to afford this? You know? 

Thank goodness gas prices have come down just recently… We’re just regular people here. You know, how are we going to afford all that?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Mom of 8 says inflation makes her spend more on groceries than mortgage Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.