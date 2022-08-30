Expand / Collapse search
Published

Mollie Hemingway: It's fine to be about body positivity, but health is important

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss Lizzo’s comments and outfit at the MTV music awards and the singer’s push for body positivity on ‘Gutfeld!’

Mollie Hemingway discussed with Greg Gutfeld and other "Gutfeld!" guests how Lizzo's push for body positivity is "fine" but health should also be a priority for the singer.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: PARENTS ARE THE ONES WHO WILL BE TEACHING THIS CHILD ABOUT GENDER IDENTIFICATION

Mollie Hemingway: Well, I actually do like Lizzo a little bit. 

Mollie Hemingway: She's a very talented singer. She's actually a talented flutist. But the only thing that's like, oppressing her, are her arteries. And it's fine to be about body positivity. 

Gutfeld: Somebody's going to pay the price.

Mollie Hemingway: It's fine to be about body positivity. But health is important, too. And it's you know, we're all different shapes and sizes and we should all respect everybody else. But like, it's actually just unhealthy to be. It's like obesity porn and it's not great. 

Gutfeld: And you know what happens? We've got to move on. What happened to Adele when she lost weight? All of her fans turned on her. They'd rather have her sick than be skinny. That's a frickin crime, because for every 10 pounds you lose, you gain a couple of years of life. You know, I just made that up, which means I'm up for Fauci's job.

