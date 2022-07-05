Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Mitt Romney warns 'we are a nation in denial,' says Americans 'dismissing threats' that could be 'cataclysmic'

Romney said in April that he wouldn't run for president in 2024

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
New evidence suggests Mitt Romney will run as a third party candidate in 2024 Video

New evidence suggests Mitt Romney will run as a third party candidate in 2024

Newt Gingrich: Romney probably won’t get reelected to Senate, so he may go out in a blaze of glory running for president.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a piece The Atlantic published on Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., warned that the U.S. is a nation "in denial" and said that Americans were "dismissing threats that could prove cataclysmic." 

"What accounts for the blithe dismissal of potentially cataclysmic threats? The left thinks the right is at fault for ignoring climate change and the attacks on our political system. The right thinks the left is the problem for ignoring illegal immigration and the national debt. But wishful thinking happens across the political spectrum," Romney wrote. 

The Utah senator argued one of the biggest examples of denial comes from former President Donald Trump continuing to deny that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. 

"If we continue to ignore the real threats we face, America will inevitably suffer serious consequences," Romney said.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee's business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the "Crossfire Hurricane"/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee's business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the "Crossfire Hurricane"/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

MSNBC'S JOY REID PRAISES MITT ROMNEY: AT LEAST HE HAS A SOUL AND WON'T DEGRADE HIMSELF

Romney said that a crisis, like Pearl Harbor or 9/11, could "clear the scales" and "shake public consciousness" but said that "a crisis might come too late for a course correction that can prevent a tragedy."

Romney wrote the only solution was strong leadership. He said he believed Biden was a good man but argued that the president has been unable to respond to U.S. denial and distrust. 

Biden's approval rating came in at just 39% in a May Associated Press poll. The poll also showed that just two in 10 Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction. 

The Senator said that a return to Trump would render the U.S. "incurable."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020, to highlight the Republican proposal for the next coronavirus stimulus bill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 27, 2020, to highlight the Republican proposal for the next coronavirus stimulus bill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BIDEN APPROVAL HOLDS UNDERWATER AS NEARLY 80% OF REGISTERED VOTERS SAY COUNTRY ON WRONG TRACK: POLL

Romney wrote that he hopes for a president that can "unite us behind the truth." 

"Several contenders with experience and smarts stand in the wings; we intently watch to see if they also possess the requisite character and ability to bring the nation together in confronting our common reality," he said, adding that for now, this type of leadership needed to stem from parents, teachers, religious leaders, journalists and "businessmen and businesswomen."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Romney, a longtime critic of the former president, said in May that Trump would "very likely" be the Republican nominee in 2024. He said it was hard to imagine anything derailing Republican support for the former president. 

The Senator told Huffpost in April he was not going to run for president in 2024.

"That’s not going to happen again. I’ve been there, I’ve tried that twice. I’m happy being a senator," he said. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.