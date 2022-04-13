Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC's Joy Reid praises Mitt Romney: At least he has a soul and won't degrade himself

Mitt Romney broke party lines to vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
MSNBC host Joy Reid applauded Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and said he still has the soul of his dad in him.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid offered a rare compliment for a Republican on Thursday.

Speaking with the Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens, Reid lashed out against newer Republican candidates such as Herschel Walker or Madison Cawthorn. She then brought up Sen. Mitt Romney as a contrast claiming that he "sticks out" for still having a soul.

MSNBC, ABC, CBS, DEMOCRATS REPEATEDLY FEARMONGER, CLAIM GOP WILL BE THE ‘DEATH OF DEMOCRACY’ 

FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives to watch a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy live-streamed into the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, March 16, 2022.

FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives to watch a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy live-streamed into the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Yeah, I mean, Mitt Romney sticks out so much in the party now. Yes, he did the 47% thing which was bad and tacky and helped him lose the election. But at least you can tell that he still has a soul. His father’s spirit is still in him somewhere. He still has certain things he just won’t do. He won’t degrade himself to a certain point," Reid said. on her show "ReidOut." 

Reid criticized Mitt Romney throughout the 2012 presidential election calling him extreme and that he radicalized the election. She also criticized his response to Hurricane Sandy during the election.

Reid commented "anything he [Romney] does looks almost by nature too political. And he can’t actually do anything. He can’t do anything certainly for Chris Christie. Going around with Mitt Romney and his Secret Service detail through the affected areas of New Jersey would actually cause more problems and wouldn’t help at all."

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) walks through the Senate Subway on his way to a security briefing for senators on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) walks through the Senate Subway on his way to a security briefing for senators on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

TIM SCOTT IN MEDIA CROSSHAIRS AGAIN AFTER NOT SUPPORTING KETANJI BROWN JACKSON 

Reid’s change of tone regarding Romney comes after the Senate vote to confirm President Biden’s Supreme Court justice pick Ketanji Brown Jackson. Romney was one of three Republican senators who broke party lines to vote to confirm Jackson. 

In this image from video from Senate Television, the Senate votes at the U.S. Capitol on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become a Supreme Court justice Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Washington.

In this image from video from Senate Television, the Senate votes at the U.S. Capitol on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become a Supreme Court justice Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

