Missouri AG warns if Biden wins on vax mandate, 'no limit' to things DC can force people to do to themselves

If President Biden and U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar convince the Supreme Court that the government may force Americans to undergo a medical procedure at their demand, there will be no limit to what it can make a person do to themselves, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt warned Friday.

Schmitt told Fox News he is hopeful that he and the other plaintiffs in Biden v. Missouri and Becerra v. Louisiana will be successful in neutering Biden's assumed power that he believes allows the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate workers inject themselves with a vaccine as a stipulation of employment.

"I think this is one of the most consequential cases the Supreme Court has ever heard," Schmitt told "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Especially if you care about individual liberty and personal freedom. It comes down to the central question, can unelected bureaucrats without any constitutional or statutory authority force a medical procedure on 100 million Americans? The answer should be no."

Schmitt said if Biden and Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are successful, "there is no limiting principle" on them or OSHA.

He theorized that Biden could move next to declare global warming a COVID-like emergency, and then enforce his will on Americans through USDOT or another agency.

"[Biden could] weaponize them, and they can tell you what you can drive — and when you can drive and how long" to protect against that particular crisis, Schmitt said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are a couple months away from the Midterm Variant where it’s not safe to vote in person," he said, predicting a repeat of 2020 where Democratic governors and secretaries of state used the pandemic as a pretext to alter election provisions and policies.

"You have mail-in balloting and political operatives now have to collect grandma’s ballot," he said. "The pathway to tyranny is paved with these kinds of emergency executive orders, which is why this case is so important."

Host Tucker Carlson noted that some Supreme Court justices are proving they don't actually understand the virus or its level of threat, pointing to Obama-nominee Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who claimed "100,000" schoolchildren are battling the virus, and that omicron is deadlier than the 2020 delta variant.

"What is she reading?" Carlson asked. "Get off Twitter, Sotomayor."