White House's Hunter Biden denials are 'not sustainable': Miranda Devine

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Thursday that the White House's assertion that President Biden never discussed business ventures with his son Hunter is no longer "sustainable" as details emerge linking the president to the controversy surrounding his family.

Pointing to her own research and reporting on the case, Devine, author of the Hunter-centric book "Laptop From Hell," told "America Reports" that it's time for the White House to come up with a new line of defense as the federal investigation into Hunter gains steam.

"I think it’s really not a sustainable line for the White House to continue to bat away questions about Joe Biden’s involvement…even Hunter has admitted to talking to his father about his Ukrainian business dealings and there’s overwhelming evidence," Devine said.

The New York Post published a report earlier Thursday listing 12 pieces of evidence that appear to tie Biden to his son's overseas transactions, but Devine said those are just "the tip of the iceberg."

"There is evidence of co-mingled finances, shared bank accounts, and Joe Biden met with numerous, multiple of Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners. [He] Met them in Beijing and in Washington, D.C.," she explained.

The president has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures with his son. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked to confirm if Biden's denial still stands, to which she replied: "Yes."

"She knows there’s more to it," said Devine, adding that it's "probably why she [Psaki] wants to leave the White House press office ASAP."