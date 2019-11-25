Miranda Devine on how Prince Andrew can atone for 'bizarre' BBC interview on Epstein

Following Prince Andrew's BBC interview that triggered harsh backlash, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Monday that the British royal could "atone" by helping the FBI's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Recent reports have stated that the FBI has sought to interview Prince Andrew about his relationship with Epstein.

“It was really bizarre, a lot of what he said didn’t really make sense,” Devine told “Fox & Friends," blasting Prince Andrew for his denials about knowing one of Epstein's victims, despite a photo showing him with his arm around her.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001, when she was 17. She says Epstein flew her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Devine said Andrew, the 59-year-old son of Queen Elizabeth II, came across as "arrogant and stupid" in the interview.

Andrew was interviewed by BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis earlier this month at Buckingham Palace for a tell-all about his involvement with Epstein, which many unanimously agree was a total public relations disaster for the Duke of York.

Many in the media were quick to deride Prince Andrew for not only defending his friendship with Epstein but for failing to show empathy for the convicted sex offender’s victims.

"I expected a train wreck,’’ said Charlie Proctor, editor of the Royal Central website, which covers the British monarchy. “That was a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion-level bad.”

Giuffre had recently challenged the British royal to speak out, telling reporters in New York “he knows exactly what he’s done.”

“And the answer is nothing,” Andrew told the BBC, claiming the photo of him and Giuffre may have been "faked."

Devine said that since Andrews and Epstein were friends for decades, the British royal must know more than what he said on the BBC.

“He’s been to every one of his houses, he’s spent a long time staying as a guest in his homes. He must have seen more than he’s made out and perhaps these skilled investigators from the FBI will be able to tease out from his memory what he knows,” Devine said.

