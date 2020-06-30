Kamala Harris will be Joe Biden's VP pick, Miranda Devine says

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will likely be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said on Tuesday.

“I think the interesting thing about Kamala Harris, though, is the fact that she’s coming out to showcase her ways just as she’s becoming the favorite as the vice president pick for Joe Biden,” Devine told “Fox & Friends," pointing to an event Harris has scheduled with DJs to support Biden's candidacy.

“As you see with this DJ promotion that she’s doing, she’s trying to inject some cool into the campaign and she is, after all, a good friend of President [Barack] Obama and he’ll be the sort of silent force behind the throne of Joe Biden."

AMY KLOBUCHAR WITHDRAWS FROM BIDEN VP SELECTION TO MAKE ROOM FOR 'WOMAN OF COLOR': REPORT

Meanwhile, past praise for the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro has some Miami-area Democrats worried about a lawmaker said to be in the running to join the Joe Biden ticket.

Rep. Karen Bass, a Los Angeles Democrat who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, referred to Castro as “comandante en jefe” after he died in 2016 – and called his passing “a great loss to the people of Cuba,” Politico reported.

The phrase Bass used translates to “commander in chief.”

Democrats speaking out against Bass’ apparent admiration for the late dictator – who led the Cuban Revolution in the 1950s and was a thorn in the side of U.S. presidents for a half-century – include U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., and Miami state Rep. Javier Fernandez.

Devine said Democrats are trying to hold on to their “monopoly of the black vote” while President Trump bids to court African-Americans. Devine also said Biden will choose a woman of color as vice president to help court black voters.

“The fact that President Trump has quietly been wooing the black vote and doing quite well and I think that has been a real shock for the Democrats. They’re desperately trying to hold on to their monopoly on the black vote,” Devine said.

"Of course, Joe Biden made that almighty gaffe early on when he told a radio talk show host, a black talk show host, when you vote for Trump “you ain't black.” I think that was a real gaffe and was played down by the campaign, but, since Joe Biden has already said that he’s going to choose a woman as his running mate, now he’s under pressure to choose a woman of color.”