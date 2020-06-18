Amy Klobuchar withdraws from Biden VP selection to make room for ‘woman of color’: report

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday she was removing herself as a candidate to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick.

Klobuchar told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell she called Biden Wednesday evening with her decision, saying she believes “this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket."

Biden pledged earlier this year to pick a woman to be his running mate as is currently considering about a half dozen candidates, including several women of color.

“After what I’ve seen in my state and what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment,” she said. “There are so many incredibly qualified women. But if you want to heal this nation right now -- my party, yes, but our nation -- this sure is a hell of a way to do it. And that’s just what I think after being through this in my state."

The police custody death of George Floyd last month, a black man who died after a white officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, had already complicated Klobuchar’s case to be Biden’s pick as her record as a Minnesota prosecutor came under new scrutiny. Her record of not bringing charges against officers involved in alleged cases of police brutality against black men espeically became a liability, according to The New York Times.

Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic primary shortly before Super Tuesday and immediately endorsed Biden.

With Klobuchar out of the running for VP, Biden is still reportedly considering Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, former national security adviser Susan Rice, Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

He said he plans to announce his running mate by August 1.

Shortly after Klobuchar made her announcement Biden reacted on Twitter.

"Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for president in a snowstorm, it wasn't hard to see you had the grit and determination to do anything you set your mind to," Biden said. "You know how to get things done. With your help, we’re going to beat Donald Trump."