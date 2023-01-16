‘Milf Manor’ shocks when TLC reality program becomes family affair: ‘This is sick’

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS SPOILERS

"Milf Manor," a new reality show billed as eight attractive mothers embarking on a chance to "find love with men half their age" stunned social media when the program’s twist was unveiled.

The first episode revealed that the "men half their age" included their sons, so the middle-aged women looking for love will watch their own children pursue the show's other mothers.

The TLC Network program already set social media ablaze last month when the promotional trailer went viral, promising an unexpected twist. Many speculated that the young men would be each other’s sons – and those predictions proved to be accurate.

"This is where we are, MILF Manor, a show about old garden tools looking to date their friends sons. Disgusting," Youtuber Richard Cooper tweteed.

"This is trash, even by TLC standards," one user responded while another added, "Omg, this is so weird."

"I started watching this but said hell, no! after their 20 something sons came out. Not there for that BS," another viewer reacted.

"The women are going to be dating each other’s sons?!. This is sick," another added.

"MILF Manor is cable’s last dying breath," Washington Post's Dave Jorgenson wrote.

One viewer asked, "Would they ever do #DILFManor and all their daughters are the girls to choose from?"

Others pointed out the irony that the show aired on TLC, a network initially named "The Learning Channel."

"A beautiful thing about America is that tonight a show called MILF Manor premiered on a channel called The Learning Channel" one person tweeted.

Others argued that the "twist" the show promised in its previews was predictable and "nasty."

"This really is the dumbest timeline," one user tweeted.

TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also controls CNN, HBO and a slew of other networks.

Last year when "Milf Manor" was announced, the program quickly became a trending topic, with many recalling an old "30 Rock" joke about a fictional show called "Milf Island," a spoof on how ridiculous reality TV was beginning to appear over a decade ago.