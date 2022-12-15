‘Milf Manor’ sends Twitter into frenzy as new reality show shocks: ‘TLC now stands for This Looks Cringey’

A new reality show has set social media ablaze as Americans appear fascinated with "hot moms" looking for love with men half their age.

The TLC Network announced the upcoming "Milf Manor" on Wednesday, a soon-to-debut reality program that is billed as eight attractive mothers embarking on a chance to "find love with men half their age," until they’re greeted with a "shocking twist."

TLC tweeted a promotional trailer that quickly went viral, and the preview for "Milf Manor" piled up over four million views in less than 24 hours on Twitter alone. The program quickly became a trending topic, with many recalling an old "30 Rock" joke about a fictional show called "Milf Island," a spoof on how ridiculous reality TV was beginning to appear over a decade ago.

But now the program is real, and "eight confident and strong-minded women leave home for the chance to find love at a paradise destination" starting next month.

Many begged to be a contestant, others expressed disgust, but it seemed like everyone had an opinion. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik reacted, "Your periodic reminder that TLC originally stood for... The Learning Channel."

Another user joked, "No better example of America's trajectory than the evolution of ‘The Learning Channel.’"

Many have speculated that the "shocking twist" will be that the young men will be each other’s sons.

"Ok, I'm fascinated by the logistics of this, if the twist is the men are the women's sons," one user responded. "There can only be so many women who want to date men their son's age, where their son also wants to date women their mom's age, and both are happy to do so in the same house on television."

Others had a more serious tone, noting that men dating far younger women is controversial at times. Some even noted that TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which has laid off hundreds of CNN employees in recent weeks and scrapped "Batgirl" as the company looks to cut costs, but still found room in the budget for "Milf Manor" to be filmed on an exotic beach.

"The twist in MILF Manor will be that the ‘young studs’ are the sons of the other MILFs, but a bigger twist would be that they're the out-of-work creatives behind all the better shows that Discovery canceled in order to make this dreck," television writer Frank Lesser responded.

Many others rushed to Twitter with thoughts on the upcoming series:

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.