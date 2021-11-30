John Rich, Mike Rowe debut new Christmas song on 'Fox & Friends'

FOX Business host of "How America Works" Mike Rowe and country music star John Rich and teamed up with the Oak Ridge Boys to release a new Christmas song highlighting Santa's "dirty job," while also giving back to the community this holiday season.

The pair appeared on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to debut "Santa's Gotta Dirty Job," which funnels proceeds to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to military families, and the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which promotes trades and apprenticeships.



"It is a very catchy song, and we want to try to raise as much money for both of your charities as possible," said co-host Steve Doocy.

"John's charity is doing amazing work with families of vets who didn't make it back," Rowe stated. "We're doing what we can at mikeroweWORKS, but putting this song out here on this show like this, I know I speak for John, we're both super grateful. Thank you."

"America's not having a great time right now and maybe a song like this… can help put a smile on her collective face," Rowe added.

The silly track highlights the nitty-gritty bits of Santa Claus' job, which includes reindeer kicking "buttock in his face," climbing up and down messy chimneys, outrunning "big guard dogs" and "making a B-line for the bathroom" after consuming too many cookies.

The video features Rowe, 59, and Rich, 47, singing their new tune while decked out in Christmas wear. The Oak Ridge Boys also appear in the video, offering up backing vocals for the track.



Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt noted that she's "very impressed" with Rowe's performance, quipping that he might have ‘a different career track’ ahead of him.

"I love what Mike stands for," Rich added. "Hard work, patriotism... I'm the same kind of guy. This song made perfect sense. We hope America loves it," said the country star.

As stated in the video description, all proceeds from the song will be given to charity.

The soundtrack is available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

