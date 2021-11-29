Mike Rowe and John Rich team up with the Oak Ridge Boys for Christmas song 'Santa's Gotta Dirty Job'

Mike Rowe and John Rich have recruited some country music heavy-hitters for their new Christmas tune.

Rowe, known for hosting "Dirty Jobs," and Rich, of Big & Rich fame, teamed up under the moniker Rich & Rowe to release "Santa's Gotta Dirty Job" on Monday with some help from the Oak Ridge Boys.

"Mike and John were talking and decided ‘Ya know, Santa Claus has a really dirty job when you think about it!’" reads the description of the duo's music video on YouTube. "The addition of the Oak Ridge Boys was the cherry on top, and all proceeds of the song will be given to Folds Of Honor, and The Mike Rowe Works Foundation."

They concluded: "We think 'Santa's Gotta Dirty Job' could be a new classic for every Christmas to come. Give it a view, sit back and smile!"

The silly track highlights the nitty-gritty bits of Santa Claus' job, which includes reindeer kicking "buttock in his face," climbing up and down messy chimneys, outrunning "big guard dogs" and "making a B-line for the bathroom" after consuming too many cookies.

"Santa Claus gotta dirty job / Santa Claus gotta dirty job," they sing in the chorus. "Santa Claus gotta dirty job / and he does it all night long."

The video features Rowe, 59, and Rich, 47, singing their new tune while decked out in Christmas wear. The Oak Ridge Boys also appear in the video, offering up backing vocals for the track.

"Merry Christmas, Mike Rowe," Rich says at the end of the song.

Rowe responds: "Merry Christmas, John-boy."

As stated in the video description, all proceeds from the song will be given to charity.

Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships for military families, and the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which focuses on community colleges, trade schools and apprenticeship programs, will benefit.