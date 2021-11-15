Media gaslights Americans on 'transitory inflation': Mike Rowe

Mike Rowe, host of Fox Business' "How America Works," joined "Fox News Primetime" discussed how the media covers issues such as the so-called "transitory inflation" that is occurring under the Biden administration.

During the segment, Rowe asserted that Americans are being gaslighted as they are being told things they observe, such as rising gas prices, aren't happening.

"We're in a world where people are doing things that we can see, but we're being told that that's not happening … And when you start to stack those things up, it's enough to make you look over your shoulder and think, you know, am I being punked, right?" he said.

Rowe narrates " How America Works ," where he showcases how essential skills are power American, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The hour-long series showcases the many individuals that work round the clock to keep America's infrastructure in working order.

Rowe went on to address a "skills gap" in America in which hiring managers struggle to find candidates with the skills they are looking for. The U.S. currently is at a ten-year high talent shortage, according to ManPower Group research.

"We talk [on the Fox Business show] about the skills gap. You talk about $1.7 trillion in student loans and we talk about 10.4 million open positions right now. And every day somebody goes to my little Facebook page and says, 'Mike, no, no. The skills gap is a myth. It's not real' … 10.4 million? It's real. There are millions of people who are either lacking the skills or the will to take advantage of the opportunities that are on the table. And that's why I'm narrating 'How America Works' tonight on Fox Business … at 8:00 p.m.," he said. "My shows feature real people doing real jobs that are really in demand who have prospered as a result of learning a skill. It's really simple. We don't do second takes. We give an honest look like a fly on the wall of what work looks like, and it'll make you feel better whether you want to get your hands dirty or not."