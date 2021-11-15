Expand / Collapse search
Inflation
Published

Media gaslights Americans on 'transitory inflation': Mike Rowe

Mike Rowe said, 'We're in a world where people are doing things that we can see, but we're being told that that's not happening'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Fox Business' 'How America Works' host blasted the left for scoffing at 'real' issues Americans face, such as rising inflation and gas prices on 'Fox News Primetime'

Mike Rowe, host of Fox Business' "How America Works," joined "Fox News Primetime" discussed how the media covers issues such as the so-called "transitory inflation" that is occurring under the Biden administration.

During the segment, Rowe asserted that Americans are being gaslighted as they are being told things they observe, such as rising gas prices, aren't happening.

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. The rising cost of gasoline is being felt across the U.S., as the national average price has gone up from $2 per gallon last year to $3 per gallon as of June 9, according to data from the American Automobile Association. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

"We're in a world where people are doing things that we can see, but we're being told that that's not happening … And when you start to stack those things up, it's enough to make you look over your shoulder and think, you know, am I being punked, right?" he said. 

Rowe narrates "How America Works," where he showcases how essential skills are power American, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The hour-long series showcases the many individuals that work round the clock to keep America's infrastructure in working order. 

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as he is surrounded by lawmakers and members of his Cabinet during a ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House on November 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. The $1.2 trillion package will provide funds for public infrastructure projects including improvements to the country’s transportation networks, increasing rural broadband access, and projects to modernizing water and energy systems. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Get)

KEY DEMOCRATIC SENATORS SILENT ON RISING INFLATION, POTENTIAL IMPLICATIONS FOR BIDEN'S MASSIVE SPENDING BILL

Rowe went on to address a "skills gap" in America in which hiring managers struggle to find candidates with the skills they are looking for. The U.S. currently is at a ten-year high talent shortage, according to ManPower Group research

Softwood lumber is unloaded at Murray Brothers Lumber Company woodlot in Madawaska, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.  The upper Midwest timber industry is welcoming the Trump administration's announcement that it's imposing tariffs averaging 20 percent on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada.  (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

"We talk [on the Fox Business show] about the skills gap. You talk about $1.7 trillion in student loans and we talk about 10.4 million open positions right now. And every day somebody goes to my little Facebook page and says, 'Mike, no, no. The skills gap is a myth. It's not real' … 10.4 million? It's real. There are millions of people who are either lacking the skills or the will to take advantage of the opportunities that are on the table. And that's why I'm narrating 'How America Works' tonight on Fox Business … at 8:00 p.m.," he said. "My shows feature real people doing real jobs that are really in demand who have prospered as a result of learning a skill. It's really simple. We don't do second takes. We give an honest look like a fly on the wall of what work looks like, and it'll make you feel better whether you want to get your hands dirty or not."

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @GrossmanHannah