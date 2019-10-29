Mike Pence's daughter is having a rush wedding for this reason

Charlotte Pence, daughter of Vice President Pence, opened up about her recent engagement and her new book on Fox Nation's "After the Show Show."

Discussing her July engagement to her boyfriend, Henry Bond, Charlotte said her wedding will be held "around the holidays," and explained the reason for the shorter engagement.

"He's in the Navy and so we had to do it quickly for deployment reasons," she said.

Charlotte Pence went on social media in mid-July to share photos of the couple, announcing her acceptance of his proposal.

"I said 'yes,' and then I said 'thanks' a lot because I didn't know what else to say. I love you. Let's do this," she captioned the photos.

When the vice president's daughter was reluctant to answer specific details about her wedding, the "Fox & Friends" hosts began some lighthearted speculation about why.

"You're worried we're going to show up, aren't you," joked host Steve Doocy.

"Yes," responded second lady Karen Pence, who joined her daughter in the interview.

"I guess at your level, you have to send out a "save the date" a month before and send out a day before where to meet," host Ainsley Earhardt joked.

Pence said the wedding will take place in the "D.C. area," and promised to reveal more wedding details closer to the date.

Also in the interview, Pence highlighted her new children's book, "Marlon Bundo's Best Christmas Ever," which is based on her own pet rabbit.

The book, which is the third in the series, features "America's favorite bunny," who "charmed his way into the hearts of Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen, and his daughters."

The new edition, which was illustrated by Karen Pence, details the Pence family's bunny as he enjoys his first Washington Christmas.

