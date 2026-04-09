Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Mike Pence warns JD Vance to avoid Obama-style Iran deal as nuclear talks set to begin in Pakistan

Former VP says Biden returned to 'politics of appeasement' after Trump's maximum pressure campaign on Iran

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Mike Pence urges Trump to 'finish the job' as pressure mounts on Iran Video

Mike Pence urges Trump to 'finish the job' as pressure mounts on Iran

Former Vice President Mike Pence joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the 'brilliant' military success of Operation Epic Fury and why the U.S. must draw a hard line on nuclear disarmament as JD Vance prepares for the highest level talks with Iran since 1979.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Mike Pence warned the Trump administration not to repeat the mistakes of the Obama and Biden years as officials prepare for talks with Iran this weekend.

Pence joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to praise recent military successes but cautioned that Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff must demand the unconditional abandonment of Iran’s nuclear program.

"The last thing we want is another Iran nuclear deal," Pence said. "The president and I got out of that deal back during our administration. We put a maximum pressure campaign on. Biden immediately returned to office and went back to the politics of appeasement."

MIKE PENCE: TRUMP AND OUR INCREDIBLE MILITARY ARE ENDING 47 YEARS OF IRANIAN TERROR

Mike Pence speaks at rally opposing Iranian regime in Brussels.

Former Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks during a demonstration against the Iranian regime organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran on Sept. 6, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images)

Vance and Witkoff are headed to Pakistan for talks this weekend following a fragile two-week ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Pence argued the U.S. must ensure Iran halts its nuclear weapons program, opens the Strait of Hormuz and ends support for regional proxies.

TRUMP’S IRAN CEASEFIRE ROCKED WITHIN HOURS AMID REPORTED MISSILE, DRONE ATTACKS

"My prayer is, as the vice president and our negotiation team goes to Pakistan, is that they draw that line and say, ‘That's what we need you to agree to.’ We hold them to that deal in the months and years ahead," Pence said.

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two.

Vice President JD Vance spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force Two at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport on Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary.  (Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

He added the U.S. military must be ready to act if Iran breaks its word, arguing the Biden administration’s decision to drop the "maximum pressure" campaign was a major mistake.

PENCE LAUNCHES GOP MESSAGING BLITZ ON ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

"President Trump has reversed that and created the conditions where I think we have a pathway to a diplomatic solution, but we've got to have the sheer, incredible force of the United States of America and our allies behind us to enforce it," he added.

President Donald Trump speaking in the Cross Hall of the White House

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Pool/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Vance has indicated the Iranians are open to discussions, describing negotiations as being in a "good spot." He noted the reopening of the strait and the ceasefire as signs of good faith, but echoed Pence’s sentiment that any breach would be met with "serious consequences."

"We obviously don't want the people of Iran to suffer, but we have a lot of leverage that the President of the United States could use," Vance said. "It's why I think it's so important for the Iranians to be negotiators in good faith," he added.

Vance warns Iran faces ‘serious consequences’ if ceasefire collapses Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue