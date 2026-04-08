Pence launches GOP messaging blitz on ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ ahead of midterms

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FIRST ON FOX: Advancing American Freedom (AAF), the conservative group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, is launching a campaign to boost GOP messaging on the "One Big Beautiful Bill" as midterms ramp up.

The effort aims to give GOP lawmakers and staff a messaging playbook on taxes and energy as midterm campaigning intensifies, with the economy emerging as a defining issue for voters.

Central to the effort is a 90-page report, "One Big Beautiful Booklet: 60 Key Reforms in the One Big Beautiful Bill," obtained by Fox News Digital.

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AAF will unveil the report on Capitol Hill Thursday, having already locked in more than 20 meetings with GOP offices.

President Donald Trump’s landmark "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," passed July 4, 2025, combines tax cuts, energy expansion and spending reductions into a centerpiece GOP policy package.

Pence praised the effort, telling Fox News Digital, "President Trump and congressional Republicans deserve all the praise in the world for extending the Trump-Pence tax cuts and defunding Planned Parenthood in the One Big Beautiful Bill."

The group says the bill prevented tax hikes, including higher individual rates, a smaller standard deduction and cuts to the child tax credit, while also avoiding new burdens on businesses.

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It also touts roughly $800 billion in tax relief from 2025 to 2030 — about $6,000 per household — along with reduced spending and expanded domestic energy production.

AAF backed the legislation with a $10 million campaign supporting the extension of Trump-era tax cuts and launched a website to provide lawmakers with messaging and policy resources.

The effort comes as Republicans sharpen their economic message ahead of the midterms.

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"I couldn’t be prouder of the team at Advancing American Freedom in releasing the ‘One Big Beautiful Binder,’" Pence said.

"This collection of 60 substantial policy memos highlights key reforms that will stimulate the economy and preserve America’s economic dynamism into the mid-21st century."

Pence added that policy memos were critical throughout his time in public office and said he expects lawmakers to rely on the report as a "go-to resource."

Here’s the playbook GOP lawmakers are taking into the midterms: