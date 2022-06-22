Mike Lee blasts Biden's 'treacherous' gas tax holiday, warns it will 'spike inflation even more'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Biden's proposed three-month gas tax suspension is ‘treacherous’ to the American people because it will ultimately drive inflation even higher. On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Lee said the administration's policies are only accelerating the possibility of a recession.

BIDEN'S MOVE TO SUSPEND GAS TAX SLAMMED AS AN ‘UNSERIOUS’ SOLUTIOIN BY OIL AND GAS ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT

SEN. MIKE LEE: Everything the Biden administration seems to be doing will have a natural tendency of accelerating and making that much more inevitable a recession, while at the same time also driving up inflation. If he just suspends this gas tax for a period of three months – first of all, he would end up extending the suspension before the midterms for the reasons you alluded to a minute ago – but even if it were just three months, there's a lot of revenue that still has to- We still have to pay for the upkeep and the maintenance of our interstate transportation network. Our interstate system. So where's that money going to come from, Harris? We're just going have to borrow more of it. Effectively printing more of it. You know what that does? That spikes inflation even more. That's why this is treacherous. This is wrong, and we can't let it happen.

