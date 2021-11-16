Mike Braun says Democrats trying to appropriate money to tear down border wall, calls it 'craziness'

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that Democrats want to appropriate money to tear down the border wall installed under the Trump administration.

SEN. MIKE BRAUN: This is a man-made crisis by a one-man wrecking ball named Joe Biden because he did it, it was Trump, and we’re not going to keep those policies in place. We were down there at the border in March and saw all the atrocities, including the smugglers heckling at us, and that was at about 75,000 illegal crossings, it’s now about triple that…

This is a disaster and in this spending bill, listen to this. There’s not only no money there for the wall or for the security that the Border Patrol wants, but they want to appropriate money to start tearing it down. I mean it's craziness.

