©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mike Braun says Democrats trying to appropriate money to tear down border wall, calls it 'craziness'

Border crossings were up 128% in October year-over-year

Fox News Staff
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., discusses GOP senators pushing for more border wall funding

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that Democrats want to appropriate money to tear down the border wall installed under the Trump administration. 

GOP SENATORS THREATEN TO WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM SPENDING BILL OVER LACK OF BORDER WALL FUNDING

SEN. MIKE BRAUN: This is a man-made crisis by a one-man wrecking ball named Joe Biden because he did it, it was Trump, and we’re not going to keep those policies in place. We were down there at the border in March and saw all the atrocities, including the smugglers heckling at us, and that was at about 75,000 illegal crossings, it’s now about triple that…

This is a disaster and in this spending bill, listen to this. There’s not only no money there for the wall or for the security that the Border Patrol wants, but they want to appropriate money to start tearing it down. I mean it's craziness. 

