Sen. Braun leads effort to declassify intelligence on COVID origins: Americans 'deserve it'

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., discussed a new bill passed by the Senate that will declassify U.S. intelligence information on the origins of coronavirus, and argued Americans "deserve" to know the truth behind the turmoil Covid-19 caused.

SEN. MIKE BRAUN: Number one, something is afoot, because when you get Dr. Collins, Dr. Fauci, I went right after Sen. Kennedy, drilling in, and they did almost everything they could to avoid saying, 'Yes, we need to declassify,' but they knew they couldn't.

WHITE HOUSE WON'T SAY IF CHINA WILL BE PUNISHED IF LAB LEAK THEORY IS PROVEN

So, we'll not only, I think, find out and give us the trail to start down with information that we own. And why wouldn't you do it?

Because the more I look into it, this was squashed out of the gate by EcoHealth, NIH, especially WHO and China itself. So the American public deserves it. The world deserves it with all the turmoil that's been caused by it…

FOX NEWS HOST BILL HEMMER: Do you honestly think, Senator, that we'll ever get a straight-up answer from the Chinese government?

SEN. BRAUN: It depends on how compelling any of the information that's starting to float around the edges currently… And it is just all cascading forward now.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW