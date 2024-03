Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden was labeled "president of the immigrants" by an illegal migrant crossing into Arizona this week while the president and former President Trump made dueling visits to the southern border in Texas.

"[A migrant] said because Biden is the president of the immigrants, he's working for the immigrants, and he's in favor of the migrants, of the people coming here illegally," Fox News contributor Sara Carter said in the "Hannity" exclusive.

Carter visited the Arizona-Mexico border where another wave of migrants echoed their support for Biden's re-elction bid.

TRUMP DECLARES BORDER A ‘WAR ZONE,’ DIGS NEWSOM FOR DONG ‘TERRIBLE JOB’ AS MIGRANT EPICENTER SHIFTS

"Every single person that I interviewed coming across the border illegally, whether they were from Guinea, whether they were from Pakistan, India, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, you name it, they said they were coming here because the United States has an open border policy. They feel as though it is an invitation from President Biden," she added.

Speaking to another group of migrants in Arizona this week, "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy found each man in the group believed Biden was better for immigration than Trump.

"We're asking for Joe Biden to help us, to help us accomplish our dreams here so we can get ahead," Campos-Duffy said, translating for one of the migrants.

"Many of the stories that they told me sound very much the same," she remarked during her "Fox & Friends" exclusive. "[Migrants are]clearly being coached by the cartels. But they're also being coached by U.S. government-paid NGOs. And what I gathered from this trip, what really struck me the most is that these massive waves of immigrants are coming through. It is impossible to process them without the help of these NGOs, and these NGOs have the added benefit of being able to operate in secret, without the same kind of oversight that, say, a government agency would have."

"Everyone's making money. The NGOs are making money. The hotels that they eventually end up in are at full capacity, charging two to three times the rate to the U.S. taxpayers. And then, of course, the Democrat Party, the U.S. government gets what they want, which is a new wave of immigrants, perhaps future voters. It's hard to see why they would want this."

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE WHITE HOUSE'S OPEN BORDER POLICIES COULD COST THEM THE 2024 ELECTION

According to a Fox News analysis published last month, nearly 7.3 million migrants are known to have illegally crossed the southwest border since Biden took office.

That number is greater than the population of 36 individual states. It comes from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has already reported 961,537 border encounters in the current fiscal year, which runs from October through September. If the current pace of illegal immigration does not slow down, fiscal 2024 will break last year's record of 2,475,669 southwest border encounters — a number that by itself exceeds the population of New Mexico, a border state.

"We've got a welcome sign, so that's why they're taking this opportunity," Campos-Duffy said.

The total number of southwest land border encounters since Biden assumed office in 2021 is 7,298,486, CBP data shows.

With the surge in migrants comes heightened national security concerns. Several former FBI officials penned a letter to Congress in January warning of a "new and imminent danger" for the U.S. at the southern border, suggesting the country has "been invaded" by military-age foreign nationals.

Carter added during her reporting on "Hannity" that U.S. adversaries including China, Russia, Iran and others around the world are "very aware that the border is a wide open sieve."

"Like many intelligence analysts are saying to me, it's not a matter of if. It's a matter of when our country faces another September 11th or something far worse," she said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Peter Doocy and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.