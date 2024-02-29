LAURA INGRAHAM: The White House's open border policies could cost them the 2024 election

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on the dueling visits to the southern border Thursday by President Biden and former President Trump on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Bad, bad poll numbers. Very bad poll numbers. That's the reason, and the only reason, that the White House decided to send Biden, finally, to the border after years of avoiding it like the plague. Now, by traveling there today, the same day as Trump's visit, Biden hoped to kind of steal Trump's thunder. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott set the crowd straight.

Ooof, he's never been better than he was today. All right, well, Biden, of course, went to Brownsville, not to Tucson, not to the San Diego sector we've reported from. But he didn't go there because he didn't want those visuals, because there is no defending what's happening. It's a stream of humanity, a lot of, you know, working-age men lined up, ready to be released into the United States. Now, only a few dozen illegals crossed near Brownsville this month versus where Trump was. So who won the border duel?

And the legacy of Joe Biden isn't just dead Americans killed by illegals, it's dead migrants who died during their crossings or children abused and trafficked. Our next guest tweeted that just yesterday in Eagle Pass, where Trump was, Texas DPS found five unaccompanied children traveling with 60 illegals, all adults, and the kids were ages 5 to 11. One had a torn piece of paper saying to go to New York. Another a piece of paper listing a town in Texas.

And the Biden campaign? It wants voters to believe that all of this, everything you've been seeing over the last many, many months and years, is the fault of House Republicans and Donald Trump. Good luck selling that storyline, even with the help from the press.

Remember what we've always told you. The Democrats' policy is to keep the border open, period. That's what their donors demand. That's been their policy for years. And that's what Biden will do in his second term. The only time you're going to ever hear them touch on the issue of enforcement, pretend to care about enforcement, is when they're in political trouble, and boy, are they in political trouble. And Biden's trip today proves that their focus groups and polls are telling the White House the same thing they're telling the rest of us: Their open border policies could cost them the 2024 election.