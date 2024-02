Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Elon Musk is not backing down on his scathing criticism of the Democrats' handling of the migrant crisis following the brutal killing of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia, last week.

Musk took to X on Monday to reiterate his belief that President Biden and the Democrats have allowed illegal migrants to pour into the country so that they will vote blue at some point in the future – and that they are reluctant to deport any who commit crimes since it would be akin to losing potential voters.

Nearly 7.3 million migrants have illegally crossed the southwest border under President Biden's watch, a number greater than the population of 36 individual states, a Fox News analysis found.

The billionaire was commenting on an online debate discussing revelations that Diego Ibarra, the brother of Laken Riley murder suspect Jose Antonio Ibarra, was not deported despite entering the country illegally and then going on to be arrested three times. He was also caught with a fake green card.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, who is charged with crimes including malice murder, murder, and kidnapping, also entered the U.S. illegally and had previously been arrested in New York City for acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation. The brothers are from Venezuela.

"Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point," Musk wrote.

"That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior."

"It has become so brazen that a gang of illegals can beat up police officers on camera in Times Square, get out of jail for free and *still* not get deported!"

Musk was referring to the mob of illegal migrants who viciously beat up two NYPD officers last month and were then initially released with no bail. One of the released migrants flipped the bird at waiting reporters while he left a Manhattan police precinct, sparking a public uproar.

Several of those arrested in relation to the attack had already been arrested and let go for a spate of different crimes in the Big Apple. ICE says two of the suspects are members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) transnational criminal organization, a violent Venezuela-based gang that has expanded into multiple Latin American countries in the past few years and, more recently, has been attempting to gain footholds in the United States, according to authorities.

Musk, a legal immigrant from South Africa, has been a vocal critic of the southern border crisis.

Earlier this month, he said President Biden has a long-term plan to offer legal status to an estimated 11 million illegal aliens while in office.

"Biden’s strategy is very simple," Musk wrote.

"1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state."

"That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective."

Musk has also said Democratic states are gaining an unfair advantage over red states in elections as a result of illegal immigration since the census is based on a simple headcount of all residents, both legal and illegal. He said congressional representation and electoral votes are apportioned based on all residents instead of just focusing on citizens.

The Tesla and Space X CEO has also dismissed Biden’s calls for a bipartisan Senate deal to be passed to secure the border.

"No laws need to be passed," Musk said via X last month.

"All that is needed is an executive order to require proof before granting an asylum hearing. That is how it used to be."

