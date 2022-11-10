Midterms: Late night hosts Kimmel, Colbert and more cheer Democrats, mock ‘Klan robe’ Republicans

Late-night comedy show hosts could hardly contain their excitement at the direction of the midterm elections, cheering at Democrat victories and mocking Republican losses.

After numerous polls and media predictions that anticipated massive losses for Democrats, the party was able to hold more political ground than expected. The GOP is still forecasted to gain control of the House, but the tilt of the Senate is still difficult to predict.

The election developments did not go unnoticed by CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, who made no attempts to hide his enthusiasm. Noting that his show was not in fact live, the host said that children, animals, and a "fascist takeover" of the country are definitely on the list of things one would avoid cracking jokes about in real time.

"But as she turns out it wasn’t as bad as the people who make money off of fear wanted us to fear it would be," Colbert said, grinning with arms outstretched.

Moments later, he announced that Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman had triumphed over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennslvania. Colbert pumped his fists and let out a jubilant "wooooo" as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Colbert also dunked on Republicans for wrongly anticipating a "red wave," and read off a Time Magazine headline that described election results as a "pink splash."

"Yes, a pink splash. It was a uh, it was a salmon drizzle, a rosy wash. It was like what happens when you accidently mix your Klan robes with you MAGA hat. Just a little pink," Colbert chided.

The late night host also ripped former President Trump, who has taken criticism from some Republicans for the underperformance or losses of candidates he endorsed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire and elsewhere. At one point, Colbert read a report that said Trump blamed his wife and former First Lady Melania Trump for picking Oz. Trump claimed that he had endorsed Oz on her advice and it was not her "best decision."

"But it’s also not her worst decision," Colbert said, referring to her marrying Trump.

The same joke about Trump and Oz’s election loss was also made on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

Most of the late-night shows shared a repudiation of Republicans, and more specifically, provided ample jokes about Trump’s negative impact on the outcome of the midterm elections.

Kimmel, on his ABC show, called the election less of a "red wave" and more of a "purple nurple."

"America twisted Donald Trump’s chubby little nipples into a balloon animal last night," he added.

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers offered a similarly descriptive account of the midterm results, asserting that Americans were fed up with Trump’s "clown car of bozos and dipsh---."

"[Americans] want to protect democracy, they want to protect reproductive rights, they want competent governance, and they want to vote for candidates in one election who aren’t going to ignore their votes in the next one," Meyers added.

Later in the monologue, he celebrated President Biden, comparing him to the underestimated Breaking Bad character Mike Ehrmantraut.

"You think you can jump him on a dark street and take his wallet, and the next thing you know you’re rolling on the ground, yelling ‘my arm, you broke my arm,"’ Meyers said.

Noah also ripped into Trump, calling him the "biggest loser of the night."

"So far, it looks like many of the candidates he endorsed ended up being unendorsed by the voters," Noah said, speaking in a pitied tone.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.