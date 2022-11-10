'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms

"The View" co-host Joy Behar appeared upset on Thursday that Americans didn't give Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said that half of the country was "not paying attention to their own needs."

After co-host Sara Haines praised Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan's concession speech after losing to Republican JD Vance in Ohio's Senate race, Behar said she didn't want to be a "Debbie Downer" but insisted Democrats should have enjoyed massive gains in Congress.

"On the one had you have a party that tried to save health care, that tries to save your right to vote, that tries to preserve a woman's right, that tries to save a planet, and we still don't have a supermajority? Still, half of this country is not paying attention to their own needs," Behar said.

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said the election was a referendum on "Republican extremism."

Co-host Sunny Hostin praised President Biden again on Thursday for not talking about crime, inflation and immigration while on the campaign trail because they were "Republican talking points."

She cheered young-voter turnout and dismissed criticism of Biden for not talking about economic issues, crime or the southern border in the lead-up to the election.

"Those are Republican talking points. He had his finger on the pulse of what the everyday American needed, and he explained that our democracy was at stake and if you look at the exit polls, the two biggest issues, number one, saving out democracy and number two, women's health care rights," Hostin said.

The host hailed the president during Wednesday's episode of "The View" and said he was the real "winner" of the midterm elections.

"Who was the winner last night? Joe Biden. Let's not forget every person he endorsed, almost every single person, won," Hostin said.

"He's had significant wins in terms of infrastructure, in terms of the economy, so that messaging needs to be changed. And I think that's a pretty big takeaway from the midterms because Biden actually lost less seats than any president has in a decade. That says something, that says something, and I think it's a significant takeaway," she added.

On "The View" last week, Hostin compared White suburban women voting Republican to "roaches voting for Raid." She defended the comment on Monday and accused Farah Griffin of "twisting" her words.