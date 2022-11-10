CNN’s Paul Begala spars with Bakari Sellers over Biden in 2024: ‘Why wouldn’t he’ run?

During the latest episode of "CNN This Morning," political commentator Paul Begala argued that it was a no-brainer that President Joe Biden should run in 2024. Though attorney Bakari Sellers wasn’t so convinced Biden would be up to the challenge.

Sellers insisted that a full 2024 campaign and primary challenger "from the left" of the Democratic Party would make a Biden re-election difficult.

Begala opened the debate with his assertion that Biden would be running in 2024, or that the very least, arguing that Biden should because he’s had a successful term so far. In response to being asked if the president would run again, Begala answered with a rhetorical question: "Why wouldn’t he?"

He continued, "I know he’s old and a lot of people are tired – blah blah. But he has done more in two years than a guy half his age could do in four. And so, as you know, like the kids say in sports, ‘Scoreboard!’ Look what he’s done."

"CNN This Morning" co-host Don Lemon agreed with the sentiment, stating, "That’s a good question though: Why wouldn’t he?" Begala affirmed, and Lemon asked again, "Why wouldn’t he?"

Begala added, "I mean, I think he’s doing a great job. I’m kind of a Biden guy, I like what he’s doing." The analyst did acknowledge that there are "a lot of emerging new stars in the Democratic Party."

Though Sellers disagreed. He began his rebuttal to Begala, saying, "The answer to the question ‘Why wouldn’t he?’ is because of the toil of the campaign. And we have to remember that in 2020, Joe Biden won an abbreviated campaign because of COVID, and so he wasn’t in every diner in Iowa, he didn’t have to go to every Super Tue – SEC Tuesday state."

He further declared, "I mean the campaign is a monster in itself and the question – I’m not saying that he can’t do it. The question he has to answer is does he want to go through that? And go through primary debates? Cause he’s going to be primaried. That’s a fact."

Sellers added that he will support Biden in those primaries if they happen.

CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins asked, "You think he’s going to get primaried?" to which Sellers reaffirmed, "Of course," sparking a flurry of remarks and questions from the panel.

Sellers continued with his point, stating, "There’s going to be somebody – this is not Bill Clinton or Barack Obama’s Democratic Party anymore. I wish it was. There are a lot of us who are going to support Joe Biden, let’s be extremely clear."

After Collins asked him who Biden would be primaried by, Sellers stated, "I feel firm in the belief that he’ll get primaried from the left."