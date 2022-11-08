Midterm malaise: Biden, Democrats may be losing both voters and the media, critics say

President Biden and Democrats may not only be losing voters but also the media, some critics warn.

The Washington Post issued a "bottomless Pinocchio" against President Biden – a rarity for a Democrat – this week after the commander-in-chief greatly exaggerated the flight time he's spent with Chinese autocrat Xi Jinping, which critics say could be the beginning of a trend

The Post fact-checking arm, run by reporter Glenn Kessler, issued the unfortunate award for Biden for the first time while noting Donald Trump earned the mark 56 times. Kessler wrote an individual qualifies for a bottomless Pinocchio when they repeat a false or misleading statement earning three or four Pinocchios at least 20 times.

That development, along with other media figures suddenly becoming critical of Biden and doubtful the soon-to-be-80-year-old will seek a second term could spell communications doom for the White House, some co-hosts of "The Five" said Tuesday.

"Democrats are only not only on the verge of losing the midterms, they could also be on the verge of losing the media. President Biden trying to paint the picture of a perfect economy, but the voters and the media say otherwise,"Brian Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade pointed out the Democrat-friendly New York Times recently claimed Biden is exaggerating economic wins, while CNN questioned several misleading or false claims the president has made.

He argued Biden has claimed gas prices have dropped under his administration to substantial lows, while ignoring the fact they remain $2 or more above Trump-era averages even prior to the Ukraine invasion. (The White House often points to the Russia-Ukraine war as a reason for gas price hikes - which officials have referred to as the "Putin price hike.".)

At the same time, Biden has claimed the economy is doing great and improving under his tenure, which critics say is also not true.

"I think they're trying to CYA," Jesse Watters said. "Because they have to before the election."

"Where have you been? You can't all of a sudden throw Pinocchios at them on the 7th of November. I mean, where were those Pinocchios last year or on the campaign trail?"

Biden has made several other claims that have been either questioned or debunked:

Left-leaning fact-checker PolitiFact disputed Biden's recent claim in Syracuse that the average U.S. gas price in late October was $3.39, "down from $5 when I took office." A USEIA chart posted by the fact-checker depicted gasoline as $2.42 around the time of his inauguration.

During a 2021 visit to Lehigh County, Pa. -- the birthplace of Mack Trucks -- the president claimed he "used to drive an 18-wheeler," while the White House later cited a 1973 Wilmington newspaper article reporting Biden rode as a passenger in a big rig to Ohio at that time.

During Biden's 1988 presidential run, a stump speech given by the then-Senator included copy lifted without attribution from British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock. The media later acquired a tape of Kinnock's speech, which the Washington Post reported was courtesy of a campaign staffer for Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis – a top rival who went on to become the party's nominee.

In terms of the media potentially turning on the president, Judge Jeanine Pirro added the press understands what is coming if Republican win big on Tuesdy.

"The left, the Democrats have all been in cahoots. They want to somehow take themselves out of that equation and say, 'oh, no, we've been criticizing him, too' The truth is, the media is an essential part of the Democrat lies that they've been spewing for the last two years," she said.