Gen. Mick McGuire on 'Fox & Friends': The radical left is 'tearing this country apart’

Gen. Mick McGuire (Ret.) reacted Thursday to the Biden administration reportedly allowing former Taliban workers into the U.S., saying it shows the "hypocrisy of the left."

"My reaction to that policy is that from 1996 to 2001, every American remembers what happened on September 11, 2001," the Republican Arizona Senate candidate told "Fox & Friends."

"And I can’t believe the hypocrisy of the left, now to say that those people that helped harbor and advance the terrorists that attacked this nation on 9/11 and killed those great New Yorkers and folks in D.C. and the folks on Flight 93 are going to be off of a terror watch list when we have citizens in this country that are on that list?" he added.

BIDEN PLANNING TO ALLOW SOME AFGHAN CIVIL SERVANTS EMPLOYED BY TALIBAN EXEMPTION FROM TERROR BANS

The Biden administration is planning to allow some Afghan civil servants who were employed by the 1996-2001 Taliban government to be exempt from terror-related bans on entering the United States, according to a draft document obtained by Fox News. The administration continues to bring in tens of thousands of Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The draft U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) planning document, reviewed by Fox News, outlines how the Department of Homeland Security is planning on issuing a memorandum to allow Afghan civil servants who worked during the Taliban regime to be exempted from terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds (TRIG) if they fulfill other background and screening requirements.

TRIG places limits on individuals who are members of a terrorist organization or who have engaged in terrorism, making them inadmissible to the U.S. and ineligible for immigration benefits. The USCIS website says that the definition of terrorism-related activity "is relatively broad and may apply to individuals and activities not commonly thought to be associated with terrorism." It means that TRIG would likely rule out those who worked under the Taliban regime, which ruled from 1996 until its ouster by the U.S. in 2001 due to its harboring of al Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks.

"Many individuals who worked in civil service positions before the declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1996 continued to do so after the declaration," the document says in justification of the application. "Some did so under duress or other situations of hardship."

"Some used their positions in humanitarian capacities to mitigate the repressive actions of the Taliban regime, often at great personal risk. Some of these civil servants later worked for or helped the International Security Assistance Force, the U.S. government or the Afghan government that was established in Dec. 22, 2001," it adds.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The recently retired adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard proceeded to blast the left-wing policies of the administration and called for Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley to resign.

"It’s what the radical left is doing. They are tearing this country apart. Your lead-in talked about the border. I’m in Arizona. We are getting invaded down here and the flood of people crossing the border that we’re not catching could include many of these people," he said.

Fox News' Jack Durschlag contributed to this report.