Michigan Senate candidate doubles down on rural America jab when confronted on old tweets

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Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow stands by her since-deleted post on social media agreeing with the notion that rural America could learn from coastal elites.

McMorrow joined CNN on Sunday and host Manu Raju said, "In 2016, a user posted, 'I‘m from the rural Midwest. All this talk about coastal elites needing to understand more of America has it backwards.' You wrote in response to that user, this thread, ‘I’m from rural New Jersey. This ranks 100%.' So do you stand by that sentiment that rural parts of America can learn from coastal elites?"

McMorrow, who has deleted roughly 6,000 social media posts amid her Senate campaign, argued that everyone should try to understand each other a little better.

"Trump has succeeded in weaponizing us against each other, convincing us that we are each other's enemies," McMorrow said. "I‘ve lived all over the country. I've met a lot of different people, and I stand by that. Was it the most eloquent tweet I've ever tweeted? No, I've tweeted thousands of times. There is a level of authenticity and just grappling, in the wake of the 2016 election, of how somebody like Donald Trump could have been elected. And what I know is we are not each other's enemies, and we need to understand each other better."

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In total, McMorrow deleted roughly 6,000 social media posts, according to CNN's KFILE investigative unit , which reported that the posts appeared to have been deleted in 2025 after the New York Post reported on several of McMorrow's social media comments.

Raju followed up and said it sounded like she had some disdain for parts of the U.S. that supported President Donald Trump.

"I don't, was it the most eloquent thing I've ever written? Absolutely not. But I would argue most people are not particularly elegant on Twitter or Facebook," she responded.

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McMorrow defended her past voting record and multiple deleted social media posts and prior statements during her Sunday appearance on CNN’s "Inside Politics."

"Moving takes time," McMorrow said, defending why she voted in California after saying she had relocated to Michigan.

The interview followed criticism from Rep. Haley Stevens, one of McMorrow’s primary opponents, who argued the deleted posts and past comments could hurt Democrats in the general election.

"I thought it was a little tacky, and I think that it dovetails from things that we saw Mallory McMorrow say last year," Stevens said. "It strikes me as very out of touch with what our state is all about."

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McMorrow responded by emphasizing her personal background and rejecting claims that she is disconnected from voters.

"I tweeted normal things like a normal person, and people are desperate for authenticity ," McMorrow said.

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Fox News' C.J. Womack contributed to this report.