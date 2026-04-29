Dem Senate hopeful ripped for trashing Middle America in unearthed social media posts: 'Ticks me off'

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A Democratic Senate hopeful in Michigan reportedly deleted thousands of social media posts, including one disparaging the middle-American communities she is asking voters to elect her to represent.

Mallory McMorrow, who indicates in her 2025 autobiography that she "relocated permanently" from the Los Angeles-area to Michigan in 2014, shared in the deleted posts about dreaming that the elite coasts would annex themselves from middle America. In the now-archived posts, McMorrow also mused about how she wished she "never left California" and said there were days since moving to Michigan "that make me miss California even more."

Meanwhile, McMorrow described herself in 2016, after she claimed to have relocated to Michigan, as a constituent of Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, repeatedly referenced voting in California's June 2016 Democratic Primary and urged other voters to do the same. McMorrow referenced voting in person in November 2014 in the Los Angeles area as well, even though in 2024 she chided someone on social media who said they voted in a state they no longer lived in.

In total, McMorrow deleted roughly 6,000 social media posts, according to CNN's K-File investigative unit, which reported that the posts appeared to have been deleted in 2025 following New York Post reporting on several of McMorrow's social media comments, including the one about dreaming that fly-over country would annex itself from the coasts.

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In addition to appearing to bash the part of the country she seeks to represent, McMorrow's deleted tweets covered a variety of other topics, including Trump, whose governing style she compared to Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, according to a review of the now-archived posts.

A spokesperson for McMorrow's campaign, Hannah Lindow, suggested the social media posts exposed in K-File's Wednesday report were light-hearted and often jokes. One post included McMorrow complaining about the cold Michigan weather, while another quipped that she was "pushing for a future without cars" in response to a thread about Uber drivers.

"These are normal tweets by a normal person," Lindow told Fox News Digital. "Normal people complain about the weather. The Michigan sky does in fact sometimes 's--- ice.' She stands by that."

Meanwhile, Lindow pointed to a Democratic strategist who argued "every adult decision Mallory has made" says that she loves Michigan.

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"As Michigan’s Senate Majority Whip, Mallory has spent the past eight years fighting and delivering to make people’s lives better: higher wages, universal pre-K, no kid going hungry in schools, comprehensive gun violence prevention laws, and more," Lindow said. "And she’s tweeted about that too."

The CNN reporting ignited backlash against McMorrow from conservatives online and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., who is also running for the Michigan Senate seat. In response to McMorrow's now-deleted social media posts, she posted a long X thread explaining why she is proud to be a native Michigander, taking a few thinly-veiled shots at McMorrow.

"I’m a born and raised Michigander and damn proud of it. I love everything that makes us Michiganders, from our manufacturing heritage to our lakes and yep, even our accent. That’s why I have pretty thick skin about people making fun of the way I talk or the clothes I wear—because this campaign isn’t about me," Stevens said.

"It’s about the amazing people who live in this state. About them having a real champion in the Senate. So what actually ticks me off," she continued. "Someone who wants that job— representing Michiganders—talking crap about us and our state."

In a social media post appearing to reference the deleted social media posts, McMorrow's Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, posted a photo of himself pointing to someone off-screen and laughing. The post also included the following caption: "Born in Michigan, hallelujah. Raised in Michigan, hallelujah. Believe cars should exist, hallelujah."

"The death of a campaign, brought to you by, the campaign," Chris Gustafson, the Senate Leadership Fund and One Nation spokesperson, posted on X.

"How can McMorrow represent the people that she hates?" the research arm of the Republican National Committee posted on X.

"One of my greatest fears for my home state is the Travese-City-ification of the great Up North," Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center, posted on X. "Costal libs like Buttigieg and McMorrow have realized how beautiful it is here, and they've decided they can tolerate out "backwards" midwestern ways if they balkanize the state."

"As I've told you the ‘elites’ hate your guts if you are culturally in the space between West of the George Washington Bridge and East of the Golden Gate Bridge," Conservative radio host Andrew Wilkow posted on X

Fox News Digital clarified that McMorrow and her husband made the decision to move from California to Michigan in 2014, but did not vacate their California apartment until 2016. Public records also show McMorrow registered to vote in Michigan in August 2016. In California, the law prohibits non-residents from voting in its elections.

"I had a dream that the U.S. amicably broke off into The Ring (coasts + Can + Mex + parts Mich/Tex) and Middle America," one of her now-deleted posts from December 2016 stated, according to archived versions reviewed by Fox News Digital. "Oh and The Ring nominated Obama as Prime Minister and everyone was given $1,000 and six months to pick a side."

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In another Jan. 2017 post, after she was already permanently living in Michigan, McMorrow responded to a social media user that there are days she has in her new home "that make me miss California even more," according to an archived version reviewed by Fox News Digital.

"California should have its own diplomats" to "make sure we don’t get nuked because of morons from the other side of the country," the user said, before McMorrow responded: "There are days like these that make me miss California even more."

In another one of the now-deleted tweets, from November 2016, McMorrow wrote: "I wish I never left California," in response to another user's comments about diversity in Detroit.

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McMorrow, besides appearing to bash the part of the country she seeks to represent, also deleted other tweets on a variety of topics that could potentially pose a liability for her candidacy.

For example, some of the deleted posts from McMorrow included comparisons between the United States under Donald Trump's leadership and Nazi Germany.

"Dr. Seuss, 1941. We’ve been here before, America. #AmericaFirst #NoMuslimBan," McMorrow posted shortly after Trump began his first term in 2017, alongside a Dr. Seuss cartoon referring to Nazi Germany. In a separate post a few months later, McMorrow responded to someone lamenting they had no faith that the minds of Trump supporters could be changed.

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"Agreed. But how do we fight back? Hitler had supporters. Stalin had supporters. Putin has supporters. No one will change their minds," McMorrow replied, according to archived versions of the post.

In an Oct. 2020 post, McMorrow also pleaded with her followers to watch a video "that a dear friend created," which featured a Holocaust survivor drawing parallels between Nazi Germany and Trump's "authoritarian aspirations."

The posts from McMorrow, exposed by K-File and the New York Post, stand in stark contrast to remarks on her campaign's website that indicate "choosing to put roots down" in Michigan "is the best decision I've ever made."