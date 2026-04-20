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Democratic Convention

Dem Senate candidate ripped for Kamala Harris-style marching band theatrics at convention

Stevens leads fundraising at $8.8M with McMorrow close at $8.6M ahead of the August 4 Democratic primary

By Leo Briceno Fox News
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Mallory McMorrow makes marching band entrance at Democratic convention Video

Mallory McMorrow makes marching band entrance at Democratic convention

The Michigan Democratic Senate candidate claims she's riding the momentum amid an increasingly competitive primary. (Credit: Team McMarrow via X - April 19, 2026)

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Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow is getting dragged on social media after dancing into the state Democratic Party Convention on Sunday alongside a marching band — a flashy entrance that drew parallels to viral moments from former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2019 presidential campaign.

"Mallory McMorrow walked into the second half of today’s convention flanked by DrumKINGZ and a whole lot of supporters. Many are calling it McMentum," her campaign wrote in a post to X, accompanied by the video. 

The entrance comes as McMorrow competes in a crowded Democratic primary to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, with critics quickly portraying the moment as political theater and comparing it to Harris’ 2019 campaign optics.

"Following right in the footsteps of the queen [of] losing primaries," one account wrote alongside an image of Harris.

MICHIGAN SENATE CANDIDATE RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER KHAMENEI COMMENTS, CALLS IRAN CONFLICT ‘WAR WE DON’T NEED’

Kamala Harris pictured alongside a marching band

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris dances with a marching band upon arrival at the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Harris had a viral moment in 2019 when she joined a string of students who were energetically dancing to a marching band in Iowa as she looked to lock down the Democratic nomination that year. She was also spotted dancing with a marching band at another campaign event in South Carolina that same year.  

"This is Mallory McMorrow. She’s running for U.S. Senate in Michigan. This is how she entered the Democratic Party Convention The theater kids are at it again…" popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok said in a post highlighting the video.

"That's what you get when you don't have a message," Abdul El-Sayed, one of McMorrow's primary challengers, reportedly told local media of the scene. 

Neither McMorrow's office nor Kamala Harris responded immediately to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

DEM SENATE CANDIDATE'S JOB LISTING INVITES APPLICANTS OF ANY 'CITIZENSHIP STATUS' TO APPLY FOR TOP ROLE

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow standing side by side

Left: Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Right: Michigan Democratic candidate and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

McMorrow is fending off challengers such as El-Sayed, a former physician, and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., a four-term member of the House of Representatives. 

Stevens leads the trio in fundraising, reporting $8.8 million in contributions at the close of March. But she’s followed narrowly by McMorrow’s $8.6 million and El-Sayed’s $7.6 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

As a former small business owner and Michigan state senator, McMorrow has tried to stake out a lane between Stevens, who is often seen as the more establishment-oriented candidate, and El-Sayed, the progressive candidate who has emphasized policies like Medicare for All.

In her time at the state level, McMorrow worked to strengthen unions and raise wages, eliminated the retirement tax for seniors and repealed Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, according to her biography page.

"Mallory will bring that same determination to deliver for Michigan families in the U.S. Senate," the website reads.

WATCH: DEM SENATE HOPEFUL CAUGHT PLOTTING TO SILO CONSERVATIVE MEDIA OUTLETS WITH TOP AIDE

Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

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McMorrow has attracted endorsements from Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The Democratic primary is set for August 4.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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