Michigan father sues school district after ‘no trespass’ order over pride flag video

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A Michigan father has sued the Grosse Pointe Public School System, alleging that the district violated his constitutional rights by banning him from school property after he shared a video showing rainbow and transgender flags at one of the middle schools.

According to the lawsuit , filed Monday, Gary Shane Pruitt attended a "back to school night" at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, around Sept. 3, 2024, for his minor child, and saw "many rainbow/transgender pride flags on display at the school."

Following the back-to-school event, Pruitt shared his concerns with school leadership and, according to the lawsuit, was told by Roy Bishop, Jr., who is listed as deputy superintendent of educational services on the Grosse Pointe Public School System's website, that "nothing was likely to change and was further instructed he could contact the school board."

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At one point, school board member Valerie St. John told Pruitt, in part, "… if you are concerned that your child is seeing the colors of the rainbow, I would suggest sending them with tinted sunglasses so they aren’t subjected to the full spectrum," according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Pruitt posted a video of the pride flags at the school on a parent Facebook page on Oct. 14, 2024.

Pruitt said he received permission from school employees to enter the building after hours on Sept. 20, 2024, where he videotaped flags displayed in classrooms and hallways.

The lawsuit alleges that children were not present because he was at the school after hours, that he did not mention any names in the video, and that he obscured the faces of any other personnel who were present.

The principal of Parcells Middle School, Jason Wesley, then sent an email about Pruitt's video to all parents with children at Parcells Middle School stating that "the video did not contain any threatening content," and said that the video was "political in nature" but added that the school "will have an increased police presence at the start of the school day at Parcells."

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Despite Pruitt’s response to Wesley’s email reaffirming that he did not threaten anyone and was exercising his right to free speech, Pruitt was served by the Grosse Pointe Police Department with a "no trespass" letter dated Oct. 21, 2024.

The lawsuit maintains that Pruitt "did nothing on the school grounds or campus that violated the cited policy, he did not use school property in any way, he did not cause any disruption while at the school, he did not harass, argue with, or intimidate anyone at the school, nor were there any school functions recorded."

Pruitt’s photo was posted in the office of the middle school stating that he was a trespasser, and that the lawsuit says that his child "was stigmatized, ridiculed, and harassed by other children and individuals at the school."

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The lawsuit is asking, among other things, that Pruitt’s record be fully expunged from the "no trespass" order, that his photo and any defamatory statements be removed from school property, and that the school’s actions be declared unconstitutional and in violation of Pruitt’s "fundamental constitutional rights."

Andrea Tuttle, superintendent of the Grosse Pointe Public School System, told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "The District prioritizes the safety and welfare of its students and staff and enforces Board Policies governing access to school buildings. The District is likewise committed to upholding constitutional rights and does not restrict access based on protected speech."

Tuttle added, "Consistent with these obligations, unauthorized entry into classrooms constitutes a violation of Board Policies and may warrant enforcement action to ensure the safety and security of all individuals on school property."

Fox News Digital reached out to Wesley, and also attempted to reach Pruitt for comment.

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