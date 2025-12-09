Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Justice Department

DOJ sues Virginia school board over Christian students' rights

Boys faced 10-day suspension and support plan after officials determined they committed sex-based discrimination

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a school board in Virginia of violating the constitutional rights of two Christian students by enforcing a gender-identity policy that officials say punished them for their religious beliefs.

According to the DOJ, the Loudoun County School Board suspended two Stone Bridge High School boys for 10 days after they reported an incident in the boys’ locker room. A female student had allegedly entered the locker room and recorded audio and video of the boys inside.

Several boys reported the incident, including the two Christian students whose religious beliefs require them to use biologically accurate pronouns and sex-segregated facilities, the lawsuit says.

Loudoun County allegedly applied its Policy 8040 — a gender-identity rule that the DOJ says requires students and staff to "accept and promote gender ideology" regardless of religious beliefs.

BOYS BRANDED SEXUAL HARASSERS FOR COMPLAINTS ABOUT TRANS CLASSMATE USING THEIR LOCKER ROOM GO TO FEDERAL COURT

Empty classroom with no students

The Loudoun County School Board allegedly "trampled" on the boys' Constitutional rights by enforcing its Policy 8040, a gender-identity rule that the DOJ says requires students and staff to "accept and promote gender ideology" regardless of religious beliefs. (iStock)

"Plaintiffs faced a choice: violate their consciences or stay true to their beliefs," the lawsuit argues.

The two Christian boys were suspended for 10 days and ordered to undergo a "Comprehensive Student Support Plan," the DOJ said.

The two Christian boys were suspended for 10 days and ordered to undergo a "Comprehensive Student Support Plan," the DOJ said. (iStock)

School officials determined the two boys committed "sex-based discrimination" and "sexual harassment," according to the suit. As punishment, the DOJ says the district suspended them for 10 days and ordered them to undergo a "Comprehensive Student Support Plan."

BOYS SUSPENDED IN TRANSGENDER LOCKER ROOM CONTROVERSY SPARK GOP BACKLASH IN VIRGINIA

The Justice Department claims the school board violated the boys’ rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

DOJ seal

The DOJ filed on Monday announced the lawsuit against the Loudoun County School Board for its denial of equal protection based on religion. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images, File)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Students do not shed their First Amendment rights at the schoolhouse gate," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. "Loudoun County’s decision to advance and promote gender ideology tramples on the rights of religious students who cannot embrace ideas that deny biological reality."

The Loudoun County School Board did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue