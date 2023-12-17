Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Democrats tell NBC News they're 'reluctant' to support Biden again in 2024: 'Earn my vote'

One voter told Welker that she didn't agree with Biden's support of Israel

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
A group of Democratic Michigan voters revealed to NBC's Kristen Welker during an interview that they were feeling very "reluctant" to vote for President Biden.

A group of Democratic voters from Michigan revealed to NBC News' Kristen Welker that they were "reluctant" about voting for President Biden in 2024 and overall not pleased with their options. 

Welker asked the group of five Michigan Democrats if they had decided who they were going to vote for in the 2024 presidential election and only three people raised their hands. 

"I want the candidate that I vote for to earn my vote," Jessie Kelly, who said she was undecided, told Welker.

The other undecided voter said she would "probably agonize again" at the ballot box, and said, "how do I do this?"

Michigan voters

NBC's "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker sits down with Michigan Democrats to discuss 2024.  (Screenshot/NBC/MeetThePress)

BIDEN FACES GRIM RE-ELECTION ODDS AS HE TRAILS LEADING GOP CANDIDATES IN TWO KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES: POLL

Welker asked the three other voters if they were "reluctantly" planning to vote to re-elect Biden.

"Very reluctantly," one voter, who revealed themselves to be transgender earlier in the segment, responded after noting she would never vote Republican. 

Another voter said she wasn't as enthusiastic about the president as a candidate, but added that she supported Biden's efforts to bring down the price of insulin.

One of the Michigan Democratic voters, Shelley Whitehead, said there was "no way" she would vote Republican and said she would "reluctantly" vote for Biden again.

Democratic voter

A Democratic Michigan voter, Shelly Whitehead, explains why she's reluctant about President Biden.  (Screenshot/NBC/MeetThePress)

MEDIA IN TIZZY AFTER POLL SHOWS TRUMP LEADS BIDEN IN KEY STATES: ‘THE HISSY FITS ARE ALREADY INCREDIBLE’

"I really don’t agree with his dealings with the Middle East right now," Whitehead explained. "Also, his age." A Fox News poll released on Sunday found that 54% of the Democratic Party want someone else as the party's nominee.

"I can’t support anyone who has a hand in any supporting of genocide, even though it doesn't personally affect me, it does," she said.

When asked about the state of the U.S. economy, Whitehead said she didn't feel "great" about it, noting she was shocked by the price of cars. 

"Our economy is better than what it has been. Is everything affordable? No. Everything is going up quicker than our checks are," another voter, Jackie-Kelly Smith, told Welker. The group of voters was also asked to describe the president in one word. 

President Biden

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference with Finland's President after the US-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023.  (ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images)

One undecided voter responded, "tired," and another panelist said, "out of it." Whitehead responded with, "family." 

Black voters have been sounding the alarm on their support for the president for several months as polls continue to show the voting bloc's dwindling support for Biden. 

"I honestly feel that the Democratic Party has forgot about the Black male," a Black voter revealed to The New York Times' Astead Herndon.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.