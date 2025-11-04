Michigan community college approves TPUSA chapter after student government rejection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monroe County Community College’s Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success, Dr. Scott Behrens, thwarted the student government’s effort last week to block the launch of a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter.

The Monroe County Community College's Student Government Association (SGA) voted 8-3 to not approve the establishment of the chapter on the campus. Afterward, Behrens emailed SGA President Marwan Alabdullah and the prospective club's advisor, Barry Kinsey, to confirm he was officially approving the club.

The university gives the vice president of enrollment management and student success the authority to consent and approve proposals for student-led clubs and organizations.

According to a press release from the university, Behrens expressed that after meeting SGA members and their advisors along with a substantive conversation with Kinsey, he decided to approve the creation of the TPUSA chapter.

"During this conversation, the prospective club president affirmed his belief that all individuals are created equal and possess equal rights; that all students are welcome to participate in club activities and freely express their opinions; that members who violate others’ rights should be held accountable, and that all members must adhere to college policies and procedures," Behrens said.

Behrens added that Alabdullah and the other student government representatives supported his decision to veto their denial of the TPUSA chapter.

"I do not take this decision lightly, nor do I make it based on personal politics. In fact, my personal beliefs often differ from those of the national organization. However, I believe that the proposed constitution and membership of the organization meet the criteria for club formation. Moreover, I believe that organizations whose views are not fully aligned with my own have the right to exist and participate in campus life – as long as their participation is respectful and affirming of others' rights," Behrens added.

Monroe County Community College didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kirk built a following by touring the country to debate college students on culture-war issues such as gender ideology, racial divisions and the merits of Christian and American values in general.