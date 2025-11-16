Expand / Collapse search
Michelle Obama says America 'not ready' for woman president: 'We saw in this past election'

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Former first lady Michelle Obama said Americans are "not ready" to elect a woman to the White House, citing former Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential election loss to President Donald Trump.

Obama made the comments to a crowd of women at the Brooklyn Academy of Music while promoting her new book, "The Look."

"As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready," she said on Friday.

MICHELLE OBAMA RELEASING STYLE BOOK AFTER LOOKS 'CONSTANTLY DISSECTED' IN WHITE HOUSE

Michelle Obama at Michigan rally

Former first lady Michelle Obama said Americans are "not ready" for a woman president. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not," she continued.

The former first lady went on to say that she does not believe men in America are comfortable with a woman leading them.

"You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it," Obama said.

HARRIS REVEALS CRUDE HYPOTHETICALS ON ABORTION, VIAGRA REHEARSED BEFORE TRUMP DEBATE

Barack and Michelle Obama

The former first lady said she does not believe men in America are comfortable with a woman leading them. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In her book, which was released on Nov. 4, Obama touches on her journey with fashion, hair and beauty, as well as her time in the White House as the first Black woman to serve as first lady. She wrote that women in politics are often judged based on their physical appearance instead of their ability to lead.

"During our family’s time in the White House, the way I looked was constantly being dissected — what I wore, how my hair was styled. For a while now, I’ve been wanting to reclaim more of that story, to share it in my own way. I’m thankful to be at a stage in life where I feel comfortable expressing myself freely — wearing what I love and doing what feels true to me. And I’m excited to share some of what I’ve learned along the way," Obama wrote on Facebook in June while promoting her book ahead of its release.

Harris, Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama said Americans are "not ready" to elect a woman to the White House, citing former Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President Donald Trump. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"'The Look' is about more than fashion. It’s about confidence. It’s about identity. It’s about the power of authenticity. My hope is that this book sparks conversation and reflection about the ways we see ourselves — and the way our society defines beauty," she added.

