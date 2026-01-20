Gov Whitmer says America 'ready for a woman president,' contrasting Michelle Obama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she believes America is ready for a woman president, pushing back on recent comments by former first lady Michelle Obama, who said U.S. voters were not ready to elect a woman to the White House.

In an interview with NPR released on Tuesday, Whitmer said she has "love" for the former first lady and "the last thing I want to do is disagree with her," but that she has a different perspective.

"I think America is ready for a woman president," Whitmer said. "The question comes down to a choice between two people, and what we saw in this last election, while Kamala Harris didn't beat President Trump, we saw women get elected across the country."

"We saw women win up and down the ballot in hard, important states to win, so I do think there’s an appetite," she added. "I just, for whatever reason, we have not had a woman president yet. I think we will at some point in the near future."

The governor cited the election victories last year for Democratic Govs. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie Sherill in New Jersey, as well as Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., in 2024.

In November, Obama said Americans are "not ready" to elect a woman to the White House, pointing to former Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss to President Donald Trump in the last presidential election.

"As we saw in this past election , sadly, we ain't ready," the former first lady said at the Brooklyn Academy of Music at the time while promoting her book, "The Look."

"That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not … We’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it," she added.

Pressed on whether Harris lost to Trump in the presidential election because she is a woman, Whitmer responded: "I don't think it was just gender, no."

Whitmer, who is term limited and cannot seek a third term as governor, said she does not currently have plans to run for another office.

She has been floated as a potential presidential candidate in 2028, but the governor said her focus remains on serving Michigan and helping her party’s candidates win the upcoming midterm elections.

Asked about how Democrats could win in the midterms this year, Whitmer pointed to her gubernatorial campaign's decision to remain "focused on the fundamentals."

"I don't think Michigan is unique in that," Whitmer said. "I think every person in this country wants and expects government to make their lives better, and so that’s been our formula here in Michigan and I think that can be replicated everywhere successfully."