Bill Maher swipes Michelle Obama's 'bad attitude' for saying America isn't ready for a woman president

"Real Time" host Bill Maher took a swipe at former First Lady Michelle Obama for her insisting that America isn't ready for a woman president, comments he said he was "shocked" by.

"To me, this is logical fallacy 101," Maher said Friday during a panel discussion.

Obama made headlines earlier this month for declaring "we ain't ready" for a female president following then-Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat in the 2024 election against President Donald Trump.

"That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not," Obama said. "You know, we’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it."

The liberal HBO host took exception to that.

"Just because we 'weren't ready' or didn't like the candidates — Hillary and Kamala — that doesn't mean we're not ready for a woman, maybe," Maher said.

Maher went on to knock her "bad attitude."

"I mean, we said we're ready for a Black president and someone — I can't remember who. Maybe she remembers," he quipped. "So maybe it just has to be the right one."

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile agreed with Maher, citing the tens of millions of people who voted for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris and polling that shows 80% of Americans say they'd support a female president.

"So the idea that America isn't ready is bulls---," Brazile said.

