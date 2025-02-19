Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Michael Rapaport slams 'corroded' New York Times, calls for paper to 'shut down'

Rapaport, who is outspoken about his support for Israel, said the Times was 'not a fair trustworthy source of news'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Actor Michael Rapaport calls Columbia anti-Israel protests an 'embarrassment to New York City' Video

Actor Michael Rapaport calls Columbia anti-Israel protests an 'embarrassment to New York City'

Comedian and actor Michael Rapoport said Monday the anti-Israel protests happening at Columbia University are an "embarrassment to New York City."

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Actor Michael Rapaport unleashed on The New York Times on Wednesday and said the paper wasn't trustworthy, reacting to a report that the paper's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war was "imbalanced." 

"The New York Times is just a title. It’s not a fair trustworthy source of news. It’s a rotten corroded snot hole. It should be shut down once & for ever," he wrote. 

The Jerusalem Post reported on a study by Yale professor Edieal Pinker, which found that the Times' coverage of the war created a "sympathy for the Palestinian people."

A New York Times spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement, "This latest report joins a long list of studies from across the spectrum of ideological positions on the war in the Middle East. Our coverage is a vast, empathetic, and independent body of work, researched and written by world-class journalists and edited to our exacting editorial standards." 

COMIC MICHAEL RAPAPORT SAYS HARRIS LOST HIS VOTE OVER ISRAEL: 'CAN'T SUPPORT PARTY THAT IS FOR THIS BULLS---'

Michael Rapaport speaks on a panel

Michael Rapaport at the "Bravo2Bravo: Bromance at BravoCon" Panel from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 4, 2023.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/Bravo via Getty Images)

Rapaport has been outspoken about his pro-Israel stance since the Oct. 7 attacks.

Despite being a notable Trump critic, he has also said he was open to the president's plans for Gaza. 

Rapaport slammed attempts to broker peace between Israel and the people of Gaza in the modern era, saying "nothing’s worked," in a video posted to X. He added that people should be open to Trump’s plan because it’s at least something different.

"We’ve tried with the peace accords, the normalizations, the two-state solutions, the this, that, and the third. Every f---ing idea has been tried, discussed," he said.

"If you’re more offended by the idea of the United States taking over Gaza than what you have seen with your own eyes, for decade after decade, from October 7, even now — sometimes you have to learn the f---ing hard way," the comedian said, concluding his clip.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Michael Rapaport at a Knicks game

In a recent social media post, comedian Michael Rapaport argued on behalf of President Trump's proposal to own the Gaza Strip.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

The actor denounced Democrats comparing Trump to Hitler ahead of the election in a post on social media, "[K]eep HITLER'S name out of your mouth unless you’re referring to HITLER!!! It’s insulting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"S--- stain Donald Trump, pig d--- Donald Trump, call him whatever you want, I’ve given you gem after gem for years, but stop with the Hitler s---. Stop with the Hitler s---. Do not refer to Hitler and the Holocaust - the actual greatest slaughter and actual genocide of the Jewish people - for attention and political gain," he said.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.