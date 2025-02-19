Michael Rapaport slams 'corroded' New York Times, calls for paper to 'shut down'

Actor Michael Rapaport unleashed on The New York Times on Wednesday and said the paper wasn't trustworthy, reacting to a report that the paper's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war was "imbalanced."

"The New York Times is just a title. It’s not a fair trustworthy source of news. It’s a rotten corroded snot hole. It should be shut down once & for ever," he wrote.

The Jerusalem Post reported on a study by Yale professor Edieal Pinker, which found that the Times' coverage of the war created a "sympathy for the Palestinian people."

A New York Times spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement, "This latest report joins a long list of studies from across the spectrum of ideological positions on the war in the Middle East. Our coverage is a vast, empathetic, and independent body of work, researched and written by world-class journalists and edited to our exacting editorial standards."

Rapaport has been outspoken about his pro-Israel stance since the Oct. 7 attacks.

Despite being a notable Trump critic, he has also said he was open to the president's plans for Gaza.

Rapaport slammed attempts to broker peace between Israel and the people of Gaza in the modern era, saying "nothing’s worked," in a video posted to X. He added that people should be open to Trump’s plan because it’s at least something different.

"We’ve tried with the peace accords, the normalizations, the two-state solutions, the this, that, and the third. Every f---ing idea has been tried, discussed," he said.

"If you’re more offended by the idea of the United States taking over Gaza than what you have seen with your own eyes, for decade after decade, from October 7, even now — sometimes you have to learn the f---ing hard way," the comedian said, concluding his clip.

The actor denounced Democrats comparing Trump to Hitler ahead of the election in a post on social media, "[K]eep HITLER'S name out of your mouth unless you’re referring to HITLER!!! It’s insulting."

"S--- stain Donald Trump, pig d--- Donald Trump, call him whatever you want, I’ve given you gem after gem for years, but stop with the Hitler s---. Stop with the Hitler s---. Do not refer to Hitler and the Holocaust - the actual greatest slaughter and actual genocide of the Jewish people - for attention and political gain," he said.