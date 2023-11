Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

EXCLUSIVE - Amid the soaring rise of antisemitism following the Oct. 7 attack against Israel, Jewish actor and comedian Jon Lovitz revealed Hollywood has its own antisemitism problem.

"All the antisemitism that I've ever experienced in Hollywood is from other Jews," Lovitz told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Lovitz began by explaining the Jewish origins in Hollywood and when Jewish migrants from Europe like his grandparents came to America, they were largely shut out from the most profitable industries but one "guttered business" many went into was the nickelodeon, soon evolving into the movie industry that created Hollywood. He detailed that in order to assimilate to America, many Jewish actors and filmmakers changed their names, citing Tony Curtis (born Bernard Schwartz) and John Garfield (born Jacob Garfinkely) among the examples.

Lovitz then revealed how he has "lost parts" because of his Jewish heritage, pointing to his snub from the 2000 Mike Nichols film "What Planet Are You From?"

"I was supposed to do a movie with Garry Shandling and Garry- we were very close friends. They had a script reading, and he goes, ‘This is your part, it’s great part.' Then they start making the movie, and I wasn't in it. It was Greg Kinnear," Lovitz said. "And I know Greg. Greg's a great guy, fine actor, friend, you know. He's great. But I said, ‘What happened? I thought you said the part was mine.’ And my manager Brad Grey, who's Jewish who's producing the movie, said ‘Well… [Nichols] felt you and Garry are you're too much alike. And I know Garry. I go, 'I'm nothing like Garry.' I go, ‘what do you- what? What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Well, you know.’ I go, ‘No, what?’ He goes ‘You know, Jewish. You’re both Jewish. I said, ‘What?!’ And this is coming from Mike Nichols, who's Jewish."

"And I've just had others where people say to me antisemitic stuff, and they're Jewish and in show business, and it's disgusting," he added.

The "SNL" alum went on to claim he had never experienced antisemitism from any of his non-Jewish friends in Hollywood, calling it "very weird."

Lovitz suggested the "self-loathing Jew" trope was heavily prevalent in Hollywood but told Fox News Digital the "best example" is Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., over his opposition to Israel, calling him "disgusting."

"All my friends that are Jewish, like, they go, Bernie Sanders, self-loathing Jew. You know, what's wrong with this guy? And that's what that is. 'Oh, that's not true.' Yeah, it is. Yeah, you are. 'I don't like it when people make money. It's not right. They should only make so much. And then it's enough.' Well, you have three homes. You should just have one. 'That's none of your business.'"