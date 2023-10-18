Michael Rapaport rails against 'Jew haters' Tlaib, Omar, AOC: 'You're in government you motherf---ers!'

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport went full blast against Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, declaring them "Jew haters" as they respond to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Tlaib and Omar continue facing backlash for peddling the false claim made by the terrorist group Hamas that an Israeli airstrike was responsible for an explosion at a Gaza hospital leaving hundreds of civilians dead on Tuesday, sparking international outcry with riots erupting in multiple countries.

Except both the IDF and U.S. intelligence have concluded that a misfired rocket from the Islamic Jihad was actually to blame.

Ocasio-Cortez also raised eyebrows as she defended her call for an immediate ceasefire following the atrocities committed by Hamas, which includes taking Israeli and American hostages.

MEDIA ACCUSED OF PARROTING HAMAS' TALKING POINTS ON GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST, IDF SPOX SAYS TERROR GROUP ‘LYING’

"AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, you fake news f---s!" Rapaport said in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday. "You're just as bad as Muppet-face Marjorie Taylor Greene except I haven't come up with nicknames for you yet!"

"Take down that f---ing bullshit, you f---ing Jew haters," Rapaport told the "Squad" member. "You hate the Jews. You've always hated the Jews. It's been one of your agendas to perpetuate Jew hate. Take down your f---ing fake news tweets. Rescind your f---ing comments, rescind your f---ing fake news statements. You're in government you motherf---ers!"

He continued, "The Squad- the biggest f---ing squad of Jew haters the United States government has ever seen. Rescind those f---ing statements you f---ing sick Jew haters you."

‘SQUAD’ REP. TLAIB IGNORES US INTEL ABOUT GAZA HOSPITAL, SIDES WITH HAMAS OVER BIDEN ADMIN

The "Boston Public" star told his 2.1 million Instagram followers he can "criticize people in the Democratic Party, that doesn't make me anti-Democratic Party" but quickly clarified he's neither a Democrat nor a Republican.

"Don't get it twisted," Rapaport said. "I ain't a f---ing Democrat. I ain't a Republican. I don't like any of you. I don't trust any of you."

Rapaport also declared the Squad lawmakers "The Big 3 of Antisemitism!" writing on Instagram, "These 3 have hypnotized the World into thinking they’re not All About The Benjamin’s & will soon be out of Politics with a Production Company making Propaganda Content against #Jewish people MARK MY WORDS!!!!"

HOLLYWOOD STARS ‘AFRAID OF THE BACKLASH’ IF THEY SIDE WITH ISRAEL OVER PALESTINIANS, JEWISH CRITIC SAYS

When asked for comment, Omar's office pointed to a statement she posted on social media Wednesday evening reading "Our office cited an AP report yesterday that the IDF had hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza. Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel. It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant). We all have a responsibility to ensure information we are sharing is from credible sources and to acknowledge as new reports come in. It is critical that we have a fully independent investigation to determine conclusively who is responsible for this war crime."

The offices of Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

As reports first emerged about an explosion at the Gaza hospital, Tlaib and Omar rushed to blame Israel.

"Israel just bombed the Baptist killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that," Tlaib wrote on X. "@POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood."

"Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific," Omar similarly wrote. "@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter."

While Omar appeared to walk back her assertion, Tlaib has not.

Even after evidence had emerged showing the rocket came from within Gaza, Tlaib repeated the falsehood at a pro-Palestinian protest outside of Capitol Hill.

Much of the media also rushed to take Hamas' claims at face value, running headlines declaring an "Israeli airstrike" killed hundreds of Gaza civilians.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP