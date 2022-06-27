Michael Moore: Supreme Court made ‘huge mistake' overturning Roe v. Wade, turns podcast over to women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore turned his "Rumble" podcast over to women who blasted the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, often scolding Republicans and declaring "guns have more rights" than people.

"This is complete bulls--t," one woman said, while another said, "I dream one day woman have the same rights as guns."

Moore, who lives in Traverse City, Mich., explained that his town has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate for nearly 20 years but is surrounded by an area of "very hateful" people.

"We are surrounded by all these large, red areas of very hateful voters – angry White men. Not easy," Moore said before telling listeners that hundreds of protestors gathered in his town Saturday to rally against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Moore then went silent and played audio from women who attended the rally, saying he wanted to give them a voice.

"It was pretty disturbing… I was in shock that something like that could happen," an emotional woman said when asked why she attended the rally. "It’s been a precedent for so long and I kind of feel like I had taken it for granted."

Another attendee said, "It’s just kind of scary to think about what else could change," noting that gay marriage is something she wants to advocate for immediately in case the Supreme Court has plans to make other changes.

One woman said she was personally "conflicted" on abortion but wanted to support her daughters and granddaughters.

"We cannot take a step backwards as people," she said as her husband said he’s pro-life but came out to support the women in his family who feel differently.

Another attendee called abortion a "medical procedure that saves lives" and brought a sign to the event declaring, "Someone you know has had an abortion."

"This ruling is just heartbreaking because it feels as if women, we don’t matter," she said. "A little therapy through collective anger."

One attendee described her outfit, which featured blood-soaked shorts and a coat hanger.

"It’s kind of representing what used to happen and what’s going to be happening now," she said. "This is ridiculous, abortion is healthcare. It really is, there is nothing else to it."

Another chimed in, "It’s scary to live in a country that’s taking your rights away as a human. Very dehumanizing as a woman… supposedly the ‘land of the free,’ but I’m, not feeling real free right now."

Other women described feeling "shock," "rage," "despair," and urged a continued "fight" after the Supreme Court decision.

"We’re looking at a terrible, terrible rollback, and it’s a minority group, and it’s a lying group of people, and it’s just horrific," a woman said.

Overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that declared the constitution protected the right to have an abortion, sent shockwaves through the United States and quickly led to speculation on how the decision will affect the midterms.

The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place.

"I’m here mostly to expose the Republican Party as hypocritical. They call themselves pro-life, but they’re really pro-birth because if they were really pro-life we would have access to easier contraceptives, we would have more baby formula on our shelves, we would have a better foster system, better adoption care, better process of everything. They don’t care about the child after it’s born, they just want to control women’s bodies and people with uteruses," one woman said.

Moore’s podcast went on to air the thoughts of dozens of women who criticized the Supreme Court, called for voters to support Democrats and repeat the talking point that "guns have more rights" than women.

Moore ended his podcast by declaring, "This will not stand, they’ve made a huge mistake, and we are going to toss as many Republicans out of office this November as we can. There is going to be a mass, mass movement."

Earlier this month, Moore made news on his podcast when he called for the Second Amendment to be repealed and offered his plan to successfully remove "nearly every gun from civilian ownership."

"We need to start a movement to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with something that says it’s not about the right of somebody to own a gun, it’s the right of all of us to be protected from gun violence," Moore said. "We have a right to live… if you’re afraid of somebody breaking in, get a dog… you don't need a gun."

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report.