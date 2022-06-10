Filmmaker Michael Moore continues calls for the Second Amendment to be repealed: 'You don't need a gun'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed and sharing his theory for how to successfully remove "nearly every gun from civilian ownership."

"We need to start a movement to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with something that says it’s not about the right of somebody to own a gun, it’s the right of all of us to be protected from gun violence," Moore said Friday on his podcast.

"We have a right to live," he said. "If you’re afraid of somebody breaking in, get a dog… you don't need a gun."

Moore began the latest installment of his "Rumble" podcast by reminding listeners that he appeared on MSNBC and urged the media to call for an end to the Second Amendment the night of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He said he stayed away from speaking out after mass shootings for a decade because his 2002 documentary "Bowling for Columbine" made him everyone’s go-to voice to speak out after school shootings, and he didn’t want such appearances to become the new normal.

He decided to join MSNBC following the Uvalde massacre because "making a film that I thought would end this didn’t work" and staying off TV wasn’t forcing change, either.

"I thought, I have to be completely honest with people, and so I said it, I said something that I know the Democratic Party leaders and others don’t want, they don’t want this said, but I believe a majority of Americans are thinking it, a lot of people are afraid to say it. I’m going to say it," Moore said. "I said it that night, live on television."

Indeed, on May 25 Moore joined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and demanded "drastic action" from Congress, including a moratorium on buying firearms. The liberal filmmaker then took it a step further by asking, ‘Who will say on this network or any other network in the next few days, ‘It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment?’"

Moore told "Rumble" listeners he wanted to speak to them directly about the remark because he plans to repeat the controversial talking point. He repeatedly said powerful Democrats are scared such rhetoric could cost them elections, but he doesn’t care what politicians think of him.

"I make no apologies for it because I understand the history of this country and I don’t think we should be afraid to say this. Repeal the Second Amendment," Moore said.

"Repeal the Second Amendment," he repeated before criticizing Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for evoking his name when noting Democrats want to get rid of the Second Amendment.

"They’re worried," Moore said of Republicans. "See, I’m not out on some left-wing here, I’m in the mainstream of American thought and opinion."

Moore insisted Americans with his ideology will win before urging listeners to repeat his controversial talking point.

"I said it then and I’ll say it now and I’ll keep saying it and I want you to say it with me, repeal the Second Amendment," he said. "This sentence in our Constitution, it was written 235 years ago. Repeal the Second Amendment."

He then read the Second Amendment to listeners and said America’s founding fathers wrote the line in order to help protect against the British on the heels of the Revolutionary War.

"There were no guns back then, not the way we know them now. They had these muskets, these kind-of rifles, that didn’t have bullets because the bullet had not been invented yet, so they had musket balls," he said. "That’s all they knew then, that and cannons."

Moore then read a "new Second Amendment" that he wrote and proposed it to serve as the "general idea" for a replacement, which included a buyback program that would remove all civilian guns within five years.

"Congress shall have a well-regulated system for the extremely limited ownership of firearms and weapons, and they will make laws regarding ammunition, capacity, storage, locks, registration, the vetting of the owner, strict minimum-age requirements, all of which are necessary to the security of a free state and the right of the people to be kept safe from gun violence," Moore said. "The people’s right to not be shot, or threatened, by those who bear arms shall not be infringed."

