Michael Moore proposes new Pledge of Allegiance against Trump and 'MAGA-heads'

Progressive filmmaker and activist Michael Moore rewrote the words of the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance on Monday, asking his readers to unite against President Donald Trump and "MAGA-heads" in the country.

"I pledge allegiance to the people of the United States of America. And to the democracy for which we all stand: One person, one vote, one nation, part of one world, everyone! A seat at the table! Everyone! A slice of the pie! With liberty and justice, equality, and kindness and the pursuit of happiness for all," Moore wrote on his Substack account.

The "Fahrenheit 9/11" director said he wrote the new pledge "[f]or the people and for the country that deep down — in spite of its MAGA-heads, in spite of its insanity — we’ve decided to fight for its survival, holding onto a belief that we can make it better, that we can fix it, that we can end the madness and create a true Democracy for which it stands."

After providing his pledge, Moore called on readers to act and offered several actions that would take just a few minutes, including emailing a one-sentence message to an elected official, calling a member of Congress, signing up for a local progressive group or creating a sign for an upcoming rally.

He implored readers to take at least one political action every day.

"Our hearts do not go more than a second without creating a beat. Our lungs do not skip more than 3 seconds without taking a breath. Can we all, all of us, together, pledge to not skip a day right now without taking some simple sort of political action?" Moore wrote.

Moore has come out against staples of the United States in the past but has usually targeted the Second Amendment, which protects the right to gun ownership. In 2022, he proposed a "28th Amendment" to the U.S. Constitution to repeal the Second Amendment and enforce nationwide gun control.

"The inalienable right of a free people to be kept safe from gun violence and the fear thereof must not be infringed and shall be protected by the Congress and the States. This Amendment thus repeals and replaces the Second Amendment," Moore wrote at the time.

