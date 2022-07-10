Filmmaker Michael Moore pens his own 28th Amendment to ‘repeal and replace’ Second Amendment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore offered his own take on a way to overturn the Second Amendment and get rid of guns on Sunday.

He published an article on Substack structured as a "28th Amendment" to present to the 117th United States Congress on July 11.

"The inalienable right of a free people to be kept safe from gun violence and the fear thereof must not be infringed and shall be protected by the Congress and the States. This Amendment thus repeals and replaces the Second Amendment," Moore began in the first section.

Moore suggested "a mandatory system of firearm registration" that included limiting licensing only for the purposes of hunting, target shooting and "the few" who could demonstrate the need for protection.

MALLIOTAKIS GRILLS NY LIBERAL SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES: CRIMINALS ARE EMBOLDENED TO STEAL, COMMIT CRIMES

Other requirements included a stricter background test, an annual written test, a minimum age requirement of 25-years-old and weapon and ammunition regulation.

"Congress shall regulate all ammunition, capacity of ammunition, the storage of guns, gun locks, gun sights, body armor and the sale and distribution of such items. No weapons of any kind whose sole intention is the premeditated elimination of human life are considered legal. Congress may create future restrictions as this amendment specifically does not grant any American the ‘right’ to own any weapon," Moore insisted.

Moore has frequently attacked the Second Amendment and recently called for efforts to repeal it by Congress. In June, he repeated his cries to "repeal the Second Amendment," insisting that most people "don’t need a gun."

"Persons already owning any of the above banned firearms, and who do not fall into the legal groups of restricted firearms owners, will have one month from the ratification of this Amendment to turn in their firearms for destruction by local law enforcement. These local authorities may organize a gun buy-back program to assist in this effort," Moore closed.

ASIAN-AMERICAN VOTERS ‘FURIOUS’ OVER PROGRESSIVE LEFTIST POLICIES: DEMOCRATS ARE NOT OUR FRIENDS

On Monday, Moore renounced his "full citizenship" privileges following the shooting at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade as well as the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. He also demanded the removal of "every single Republican from office in November" and reparations for Black Americans in response to police shootings and mass incarceration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, several media outlets began calling for the limiting or the outright repeal of the Second Amendment. In June, liberal radio host Bill Press similarly penned on op-ed for CNN to call for efforts to "just get rid of" the amendment. Others have insisted that there are no constitutional rights to own a weapon.